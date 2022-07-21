Makeup lovers of the world, sound the alarm: e.l.f. Cosmetics just came out with a dupe to the cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter foundation and it’s almost identical, according to TikTok. The well-loved drugstore beauty brand released its new Halo Glow Liquid Filter online on July 17. Shortly thereafter, the product went viral on the social media platform for its similarity to the Flawless Filter, leading to five of the eight Halo Glow shades to sell out a mere three days after the product’s launch. It’s that good.

You can thank makeup artist and beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira for bringing visibility to the e.l.f. product as a dupe. Her TikTok comparing the e.l.f. and Charlotte Tilbury product, which she posted on July 19, has racked up over 5.7M views and over 906K likes. In the video, Nogueira applies a layer of each product to separate halves of her face, using a makeup brush to buff and blend both. The end result? Despite the two foundations looking noticeably different in the bottles, you can’t tell the difference between the two on her skin — Noguiera’s face was so impressively glowy and even you would think she just applied... one product. “I take dupes very seriously,” she said in the video. “This looks identical — identical!”

Comments on Nogueira’s video echoed the excitement about e.l.f.’s newest product. “Thanks, e.l.f.!!! For giving us impeccable products at an affordable price,” one user said. “E.l.f. continues to run the bargain makeup game,” another noted. Because e.l.f.’s Halo Glow product costs $14 compared to the $44 Flawless Filter, TikTok users affirmed their need to purchase it ASAP.

But how do the formulas of the liquid filter foundations really compare? Both contain nourishing ingredients that make the products true makeup-skin care hybrids. Namely: squalane and glycerin, two superstars known for increasing hydration in the skin. And both can be used in numerous ways — whether you apply them as standalone foundations, dab on light-catching areas for extra radiance, or slather on underneath your foundation for a luminous base, the e.l.f. Halo Liquid Glow Filter and Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter deliver that dreamy effortless glow.

So, is it possible to get your hands on the Halo Glow Liquid Filter? Yes, if you’re willing to wait a little. As of July 20, five of the eight shades are sold out online, but the product is slated to hit Target in stores and online starting August 14. Good things are worth waiting for.