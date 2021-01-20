President Biden and Vice President Harris’ inauguration is well under-way. It’s a balmy 42° Fahrenheit, with winds whipping, so the name of the game is coats when it comes to everyone’s fashion this morning. Kamala Harris is wearing purple Christopher John Rogers, Jill Biden chose blue Markarian, Michelle Obama is clad in bordeaux Sergio Hudson, but the most surprising breakout star of the morning? Kamala Harris’ 22-year old stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff's inauguration coat.

In fact, Emhoff’s gorgeous embellished topper is already taking over the Twitter waves.

The coat in question is a tan houndstooth coat from Miu Miu. It’s nipped in at the waist in a way that evokes feelings of the early Victorian period. Each shoulder is embellished with orange jewels. The collar, in Miu Miu’s signature, is overlayed with an embroidered white cotton.

One Twitter user wrote, “50 minutes. Ella Emhoff’s coat has a higher approval rating than Donald Trump ever achieved.” Another tweeted “Ella Emhoff’s coat just stole the show. Period.” Yet another Twitter user laughed, “Love that Mike Pence is being upstaged by Ella Emhoff’s coat in every shot of him.” And another still wrote, “Update: Ella Emhoff is now a fashion icon. That coat is perfection.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff's style is officially one to watch. Here’s to the next four years (and then some).

A stark contrast.

In comparison to the press the White House has been getting for the past four years...

Winning Inauguration Day.

The unlikely star of the show.

The placement of the seating.

Out with the old, in with the new.

Fashion icon status?

Why yes, indeed!

The embellishments are everything.

That little bit of extra flair is a choice that is turning heads.

Funky?

Funky and high fashion? We'll take it.

A moment for her hair.

Sure, the coat is beyond, but a moment of appreciation for her curly hair is greatly warranted.

And her accessories, too?

The headband is so on-trend.

A good omen.

Let's take Emhoff's coat as a view of what is to come.

Twitter is exploding.

With one little search on the interwebs, you'll quickly learn that Ella Emhoff's coat is currently breaking the internet.