As you start putting together your outfits for the next few months, Elsa Hosk’s chic approach to warm-weather style is a great source for your summer mood board.

Between her scantily-clad bikinis in collaboration with Heavy Manners and countless pretty dresses from her It-girl approved brand, the Helsa founder knows a thing or two about maximizing one’s style when it’s hot outside. And her looks are lot easier to recreate than one might expect.

Most recently, she offered a lesson in styling vs. just wearing an item by pairing an itty-bitty bikini top with rather unexpected bottoms. But they actually work really well together — so take notes.

Elsa’s Bikini Top With Trousers

On Monday, the model sported a polished beach look that was the epitome of fashion’s quiet luxury trend. She styled a halter neck, black bikini top with a pair of pleated trousers that could also be worn with a button up or sweater to the office.

She tempered the smart staple’s high waist with a black leather belt, fully committing to the old money aesthetic — even at the beach. But it didn't stop there. The model wore her hair slicked back into a bun with a no-makeup makeup look, complete with a mauve, pink lip color.

As for accessories, Hosk opted for elevated pieces that complemented the rest of the look quite nicely. She donned a pair of oversized gold earrings with a distinct vintage feel. Though, her take on a straw beach bag was the piece de resistance.

Her Luxe Beach Bag

She chose Saint Laurent’s raffia Icare bag to carry all her must-have beach items, which in and of itself feels incredibly on brand for the high fashion model. Of course, she had the matching envelope wallet, too.

For those looking to make a hefty addition to their bag collection, the logo-detailed Icare bag in raffia is an easy choice — provided you have a spare $5,300 to spend.

Shop Her Bag

Apart from being perfectly on theme for your next trip to the beach, the Saint Laurent bag has all the makings of a brand icon. A In other words, it’s totally worth the investment, long term.

Hosk wearing her bikini as a top with such a timeless bag further proves how tapped in she is to the market — it’s an effortless take on quiet luxury that puts the perfect amount of skin on display (especially on super-hot beach days). If ever you need a little bit of summer outfit inspiration, she’s got you covered.