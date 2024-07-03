One look at her Instagram grid will tell you Elsa Hosk is a certified style savant.

After cutting her teeth in the industry as a runway model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, the model launched her namesake clothing brand Helsa Studio, known best for its trendy approach to capsule wardrobing. The elevated basics in the collection prove she knows exactly what well-dressed woman want to wear.

If you’re not yet convinced by her fashion know-how, the founder’s own outfits confirm she knows exactly what she’s doing — hence the quiet luxury look she wore most recently, which can best be described as toting the line of posh and risqué. It was the perfect balance.

Elsa’s Khaki Coordinate Set

Earlier this week, Hosk donned a khaki ensemble from her label Helsa Studio, which is known for its understated, chic pieces. The model’s two-piece set was no different. Her tailored work jacket — which she wore unbuttoned for a plunging look — and pleated shorts were relatively simple by design.

She elevated the look with a dark-brown leather belt — also from her eponymous label — to cinch the shorts’ high waist and tempering the top’s oversized fit.

According to fan account Elsa Hosk’s Closet, the model carried The Row Half Moon Bag ($1,450) in chocolate brown. Her strappy lace-up Leva sandals by Manolo Blahnik ($825) gave the outfit a more elegant vibe.

Shop Her Outfit

If you’re hoping to recreate the model’s look yourself, the two key pieces — her workwear jacket and shorts — are both available at multi-label retailers FWRD and Revolve, though the styling is quite different from Hosk’s.

While Hosk wears the top unbuttoned and tempered to create a defined waist, it actually has a billowy shape.

One chic set, two very different vibes.