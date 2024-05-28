If I know one thing in this life to be true, it’s that Emily Ratajkowski will wear a bikini top pretty much anywhere. She’s paired the swimwear staple with oversized denim and cargo pants, layered it under a trench coat for meetings, and flaunted it while out and about in Los Angeles. However, Ratajkowski’s latest take on the style — worn this past weekend at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco — might just be one of her most interesting ones yet. The Inamorata founder sported a skimpy bikini with a motorsport-inspired outfit for the actual race day, and looked surprisingly on theme in the process.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Sleek & Sporty Outfit

Ratajkowski arrived to the Circuit de Monaco dressed in a leather motorsport jacket with a black and white bikini top (and bottoms) peaking out out from underneath. Putting a high-fashion spin on the combination, she completed her outfit with matching leather pants and white point-toe boots to really tie everything together.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The styling as a whole reminded me of something that model-turned-actor Devon Aoki’s cool-girl character, Suki, would wear in an installment of the Fast & Furious film series. Ratajkowski’s channeled Aoki’s effortless sporty style almost to a tee with the addition of her scantily-clad bikini top.

XAVIER DUVOT/AFP/Getty Images

Keeping in line with her signature cool-girl vibe, she added on a pair of racing-style sunglasses to shield her eyes from the harsh Monaco rays. The mom-of-one kept one the rest of her look rather casual via loose waves in her hair and minimal makeup.

Her Bikini Printed Bikini

Surprising no one, Ratajkowski was sure to wear a skimpy swimsuit while off-duty in Monaco, too. When she wasn’t at the race, the model sported a bikini printed swimwear set from Fruity Booty — a brand known for its kitschy printed undies and bathing suits. In this case, she wore its $100 “wall of fame” set that features a memorable bikini moment motif. The whole thing was so meta.

With the summer just starting, I’m sure this only the beginning of all the barely-there looks the model will be posting to her Instagram feed before August comes around.