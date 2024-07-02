Emily Ratajkowski always has her finger on pulse of fashion. Whether it’s walking the runway at Versace and Miu Miu or sporting pieces from a buzzy brand’s newest collection, she is the epitome of an It girl.

The model/actor/author is often seen strutting around New York City wearing an off-duty look that’s worth adding to your mood board. And more often than not, her outfits include pieces that are as trend-focused as they are attainable.

Just yesterday, Ratajkowski was photographed walking the streets of Manhattan with friends, stopping to pose for pictures along the way. Her look embraced fashion’s current affinity for all things food-related in a produce-printed look that is priced just under $200.

Emily’s “Grocerycore” Dress

Ratajkowski wore a slinky slip dress from It-girl label Miaou. Designed in its signature tomato print, the brand’s ‘Helga’ dress has an asymmetric hem and square neckline — both of which gave the piece a distinct ‘90s vibe.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She took a laidback approach to styling, pairing the whimsical dress with a pair of green suede Reebok Club C 85 FVS sneakers ($65) — confirming, she too, is a fan of fashion’s “wrong-shoe theory” that’s been trending as of late. Her yellow cat-eye sunglasses coordinated with the sunny pops of color on the dress.

Shop Her Outfit

Her tomato printed dress is available (for now) on Miaou’s website, as well as multi-label retailer Revolve.

If dresses aren’t really your thing, the motif — so aptly dubbed the Figaro print — is also available on the brand’s highly-coveted mini skirt and signature baby tee.

Her sneakers are also available on Amazon.com — for less than $100, nonetheless.