Emily Ratajkowski knows how to turn heads, and this week, she did it in a decidedly political way. The supermodel was spotted in New York City rocking a graphic tee featuring none other than Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress is at the center of a hush-money scandal involving former President Donald Trump.

This wasn't just any random choice — Ratajkowski's stroll coincided with the announcement of the jury reaching a guilty verdict on all 34 charges in Trump's criminal trial. The black and white image on the tee, designed by the legendary cartoonist R. Crumb, was more than just a picture. It was a political statement.

EmRata’s Statement-Making Tee

The T-shirt, created by Platform, an artist-driven brand known for blurring the lines between art and fashion, isn't just a conversation starter. It's for a cause: 10% of all sales go to Safe Horizon, a New York non-profit that supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. This adds an extra layer of meaning to Ratajkowski's choice.

This isn't EmRata's first foray into using her public platform for social commentary. In 2019, she turned heads on the red carpet at a film premiere with the phrase "F**k Harvey" scrawled across her arm in protest of Harvey Weinstein.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And who can forget her 2020 outing in a Bernie Sanders T-shirt and denim shorts? It was a clear nod to her political leanings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

EmRata's outfit, beyond the T-shirt, exuded an air of off-duty cool. She kept things casual and understted in tan sweat shorts, red Vans sneakers, a tote bag and yellow sunglasses — the ideal blank canvas to let her shirt take centerstage.

EmRata’s “Stormy Tee”

Ratajkowski's outfit skillfully blends high fashion with social justice. Platform, backed by world-renowned gallery owner David Zwirner, is known for making the art world more accessible. And the Stormy Daniels tee, embodies this philosophy by being a statement piece anyone can wear to support a worthy cause. This seems to be resonating with shopper: The $95 "Stormy Tee” is already sold out in pink.

Emily Ratajkowski, once again, proves fashion can be a powerful tool for sparking dialogue and supporting social justice.