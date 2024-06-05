Emma Corrin has graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar's June/July 2024 "Freedom" issue, and it's a far cry from your typical fashion magazine fare. Styled by Carlos Nazario and photographed by Sam Rock, the 28-year-old actor embodies the theme with a bold and unexpected look.

The sexy minis and red-carpet gowns one would expect are no where in sight. Instead, Corrin stuns in a relaxed tan Miu Miu set — specifically, a tank top and boxer micro shorts that ooze effortless cool. But it's the details that truly set this cover apart. In a move that's sure to spark conversation (and hopefully a shift in beauty standards), Corrin proudly displays unshaven armpits. It's a subtle yet powerful statement about defying expectations and embracing one's authentic self.

Emma’s Miu Miu Magic

The image’s overall aesthetic is undeniably chic. The cool tones of the Miu Miu set perfectly complement Corrin's icy blue eyes and spiky brown hair. The relaxed silhouette is juxtaposed with a confident stance, creating a air of nonchalance and power.

Photo: Harper's Bazaar / Sam Rock

It's a look that's both comfortable and undeniably cool — a perfect embodiment of freedom.

Emma’s Many Miu Miu Moments

This isn't Corrin's first foray into Miu Miu magic. The Crown star has long been a fan of the brand, and both walked its Fall/Winter 2023 runway and starring in its Holiday 2023 campaign. They also sat front row at the Fall/Winter 2024 show in March.

This cover feels like a natural extension of that playful and fashion-forward relationship.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Corrin's journey to Hollywood royalty hasn't been without its challenges. They've spoken openly about the pressure to conform to traditional beauty standards, particularly after coming out as non-binary in 2021. This cover feels like a defiant middle finger to those expectations. It's a celebration of individuality and a call for a more inclusive fashion landscape.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

In a world obsessed with perfection, Corrin stands tall, with armpit hair and all, reminding us that true freedom lies in embracing who you are without apology.