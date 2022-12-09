Since no two people are exactly the same, the perfect engagement ring looks different for everyone. Some might prefer a traditional solitaire ring without frill or embellishments, while others may gravitate towards something with a bit more drama. So, it’s no surprise the engagement ring trends for 2023 are diverse and unique — much like the brides who wear them.

While classic engagement rings featuring a white diamond sparkler will never go out of style, it’s becoming more and more common to see brides choose unconventional pieces that represent their personal style and their relationship.

“We’re continuing to see our clientele favor the mood and design over size,” Sriya Karumanchi, a rep for Instagram-famous jewelry brand Catbird, told Bustle. “Unique, unexpected settings and deep sapphires, emeralds, and black diamonds are a few of the non-traditional options we’ve seen continue to rise in popularity.”

Other trends range from asymmetrical cluster stones a la Megan Fox to traditional solitaire rings paired with artsy wedding bands. Not to mention, environmentally-friendly lab-grown diamonds have entered the chat.

To gain more insight on the topic, I spoke with industry insiders and scoured the most trend-forward fine jewelry brands the internet has to offer. The resulting styles are nothing short of dazzling. Ahead, the engagement ring trends that will be everywhere in 2023.

1 Chunky Bands Harlow Cigar Band Engagement Ring Marrow Fine $12,600 See on Marrow Fine This trend first began to blossom with the help of Emily Ratajkowski’s wedding ring set, which included an asymmetrical cluster ring, coupled with a thick gold cigar band. Ring Concierge founder, Nicole Wegman, says this can be attributed to the Y2K resurgence. “The ‘90s are coming back in a big way,” she tells me. “Think: 18k yellow gold, thicker bands, and more.”

2 Black Diamonds Vega Black and White Diamond Ring Mociun $4,500 See on Mociun If my Instagram feed is any indication, rings set with moody, black diamond stones have also been trending as of late (another nod to Carrie Bradshaw, perhaps?). A dramatic choice, black diamonds add an undeniable edge to your any bridal set.

3 Pear-Shaped Pear Solitaire Ring Maggi Simpkins $5,500 See on Maggi Simpkins SATC fans will remember Carrie Bradshaw’s disgust upon discovering Aidan had bought her a pear-shaped diamond ring on a gold band. But now, the style is all the rage. “Pears spread larger than their carat weight, meaning they look even larger than their size — even more so than ovals — making them extremely desirable. Another ‘90s trend making a huge comeback,” says Wegman.

4 Lab-Grown Radiant Cut Micropavé Lucida Engagement Ring Set Liori Diamonds $11,950 See on Liori Diamonds For many reasons (read: ethics, sustainability, affordability) manmade diamonds are surging in popularity. “We predict the lab-grown diamond market will continue to rise, leading to larger engagement rings and center stones,” says diamond expert of Liori Diamonds, Avi Arandbaiev. “Currently, the average engagement ring in the USA hovers around 1.5 carats, but due to the accessibility and cost savings in the lab-grown market (relative to natural diamonds), we believe the average carat size for engagement rings will move past 2 and closer to 3 carats.” A dream, amiright?!

5 Emeralds Jennie Kwon Lexie Emerald Ring Catbird $1,195 See on Catbird Eschewing the traditional look, many shoppers are embracing precious gems, such as emeralds, as their main stone. Not reserved only for May babies, an emerald will instantly make your ring stand out. Notably, Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s toi et moi engagement ring from JFK featured an emerald that was over 2 carats. More recently, MGK proposed to Megan Fox with an emerald and diamond ring in 2022.

6 Cluster Stones Lab Created Sapphire Côte Asymmetrical Lab Diamond Ring Brilliant Earth $2,840 See on Brilliant Earth A big player over the past two years (thanks, in part, to my girl Ariana Grande), cluster rings continue to dominate bridal trend reports. Without the restrictions of symmetry, you’re free to find, or design, a style that feels one-of-a-kind.