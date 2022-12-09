We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Since no two people are exactly the same, the perfect engagement ring looks different for everyone. Some might prefer a traditional solitaire ring without frill or embellishments, while others may gravitate towards something with a bit more drama. So, it’s no surprise the engagement ring trends for 2023 are diverse and unique — much like the brides who wear them.
While classic engagement rings featuring a white diamond sparkler will never go out of style, it’s becoming more and more common to see brides choose unconventional pieces that represent their personal style and their relationship.
“We’re continuing to see our clientele favor the mood and design over size,” Sriya Karumanchi, a rep for Instagram-famous jewelry brand Catbird, told Bustle. “Unique, unexpected settings and deep sapphires, emeralds, and black diamonds are a few of the non-traditional options we’ve seen continue to rise in popularity.”
Other trends range from asymmetrical cluster stones a la Megan Fox to traditional solitaire rings paired with artsy wedding bands. Not to mention, environmentally-friendly lab-grown diamonds have entered the chat.
To gain more insight on the topic, I spoke with industry insiders and scoured the most trend-forward fine jewelry brands the internet has to offer. The resulting styles are nothing short of dazzling. Ahead, the engagement ring trends that will be everywhere in 2023.