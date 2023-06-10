With straw bags as the new status accessory of the summer season and natural materials popping up in high-end sandals, there’s never been a better time to shop for Eric Javits pieces. Since the ‘90s, the designer’s eponymous label has crafted gorgeous yet wearable straw hats seen on celebrities like Margot Robbie, Ariana Grande, J.Lo, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Many use the brand’s trademark Squishee® straw, a lightweight and flexible material that’s also been put to work in its shoes and bags in its most recent summer collection. To make your shopping experience even sweeter, Eric Javits is running a summer sale on select shoe styles, with some marked down up to 51% off. Their straw bags aren’t included in the sale, but they have some truly investment-worthy pieces this season, which you can also shop below.

An Open-Toe Sandal With A Chunky High Heel

From the woven raffia vamp in contrasting, eye-catching black and white to the 2-inch stacked heel, the Socialite is filled with details to recommend it for a variety of outfits. It also has a padded Nappa leather footbed for dreamy arch support. Try pairing with denim and a silk tank for an effortless day-to-night look. The style is available in two more neutral shades, but the graphic black-and-white colorway above is currently 41% off.

Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 3

These Silver Metallic Flats With Chain Detail

It’s hard to think of an outfit these flat toe-loop sandals wouldn’t improve. Featuring a chain-embellished straps in a silver metallic finish, you’ll reach for these shoes anytime your outfit could use some glimmer; they’d look just as chic dressing up a swimsuit as they would a silky slip dress. A leather footbed adds to the comfort. These are also available in a gold version, if you favor warmer metallics, though it’s hard to resist the silver version’s 51% off discount.

Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 2

A Pair Of Knotted Sandals With A Molded Footbed

The ultimate combination of sophistication and comfort, the Notti sandal features a braided, knotted upper crafted from comfortable Squishee® straw, with a molded polyurethane footbed. Whether you slip them on with a swimsuit at the pool or pair them with flowy linen pants, they’ll elevate whatever outfit wins the day. The Notti’s three other neutral colorways are on sale, too.

Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 4

A Pair Of Preppy-Chic Mules With A Contrasting Bow

Add a dash of modern prep to your outfits with the Isla Mule, pictured here in white but also available in black and neutral; the structured 1-inch stacked leather heel and loafer-style upper call to mind crisp button-down shirts and shoulder-draped cardigans. A delicate leather bow and contrasting piping adorn the raffia upper, and the leather footbed is crafted with arch support for secret comfort.

Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 3

This Braided Raffia Slide You Can Dress Up Or Down

A true summer essential, the Arika slide features a thick, braided vamp made of Eric Javits’ signature Squishee® straw and lined in Nappa leather. A padded footbed provides arch support, while a 0.5-inch stacked heel creates a touch of height without compromising comfort. They’re relaxed enough to be paired with denim and casual attire, but they still have enough polish to accompany floaty slip dresses and skirts.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 2

A Timeless Straw Bag With Leather Trim

Straw bags might be an on-trend, must-have accessory, but you’ll reach for this timeless straw bag for years to come. As functional as it is fashionable, this unlined bag is made of Squishee® straw and trimmed in real leather, with adjustable handles and a magnetic snap closure. It also comes with a handy canvas pouch that you can clip in or out. It’ll add a dash of effortless sophistication to everything from denim shorts and slides to floaty sundresses.

Colors: 2

This Polished Shoulder Bag That Converts To A Backpack

Not only does the Bel Air bag feature a leather flap, handle, and trim for a look that’s polished enough to take to the office, it includes straps that allow you to convert it to a backpack or a crossbody bag, so you get three chic options in one. Made of Squishee® straw, this bag also has an inner zip compartment, front patch pocket, and a key clip.

Colors: 2

A Classic & Packable Straw Beach Tote

The brand’s flagship design first launched in 1998, this tote is made of Squishee® straw so it can easily be rolled or folded to fit into a suitcase. Lightweight and flexible, it’s equipped with several open compartments, a zipper pocket, and a key clip so you can pack bulky items, like beach towels or water bottles, and smaller ones alike. The chic and simple design that can take you from the beach to sunset cocktails. It comes in an array of neutral shades to complement virtually any aesthetic.

Colors: 5

A Bright Little Bag With 2 Strap Options

For summer date nights and parties, reach for the Amalfi Straw Bag. The small size and square shape can fit your essentials like a phone or keys without overwhelming your outfit, and it offers two handle options for more versatility — either use the chain handle for a hand-held or shoulder bag look, or the longer leather strap and wear it as a crossbody bag. Featuring a turn-lock closure and a front slit pocket, this bag also comes in fun statement colors like the cherry red featured here.

Colors: 3