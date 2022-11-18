British brand Esin Akan has been gaining recognition for its versatile leather handbags and luxe designs. The founder started her eponymous brand with the goal of creating elegant bags that offer just as much function as style. And right now, the brand is offering early access to its Black Friday sale (and up to 50% off select styles) when you sign up for free to join its VIP club.

One of the main things fans love about Esin Akan is that each piece in its collection is convertible, allowing you to seamlessly transition to any scenario: from day to evening, weekend to wedding, work to weekend away. It’s no surprise that the brand counts Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, among its fans (along with a smattering of high-profile influencers). All of Esin Akan’s bags come with free shipping and returns, a lifetime quality guarantee, and free monogramming.

Crafted by hand in Turkey using sustainably sourced calf leather, the distinctive and timeless bags are designed with functionality in mind. Beyond the materials it uses, the brand takes other notable steps toward sustainability, including its partnership with ECOLOGI — for every purchase made on the Esin Akan website, native trees are planted across the globe.

In honor of the early Black Friday sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite offerings from the brand. If you can’t wait for the sale, though, you can take advantage of 10% off right now when you use the code ENJOY10.

Shop Our Favorite Pieces From Esin Akan

The Minimalist Crossbody That Transforms Into A Clutch

The Belgravia Bag is the brand’s best-seller, and it comes in both mini and midi sizes. Its double-layered adjustable strap means the soft-bodied bag can be worn on the shoulder, extended to wear crossbody, or completely detached to be used as a classic clutch on an evening out.

One reviewer wrote: “Lovely little bag, very good quality materials and finish. Really like the fact that the strap length can be adjusted to suit a cross body style and work well when worn over the shoulder - looks good as a clutch too! Will get lots of use out of it.”

Available colors: navy, black, mustard, teal green, vanilla, red

The Sleek Tote That Expands For A Spacious Weekender

An ideal bag for work or travel, this extra-light, relaxed tote is roomy enough for your laptop and has a large interior side pocket to keep important items handy. When packed to the brim, its drawstring closure extends, transforming this everyday tote into a roomy weekender.

One reviewer wrote: “This is such a light and spacious tote, I use it everywhere! At work, at weekends and on holidays. It easily fits in my child's extras for school drop-offs as well as my laptop when I am running to a client meeting in the city. Very elegant design without the big logos of big brands. I really like it and I get lots of compliments every day! All my colleagues in the office had to order one, after me!”

Available colors: black, tan, navy, green

The Clutch That Converts Into A Crossbody Or Belt Bag

Like the Belgravia, the Midi Chelsea Clutch can be worn crossbody and on the shoulder thanks to its extendable and detachable strap. But this pick can also be slung around the waist for a hands-free belt bag in elegant embossed leather.

One reviewer wrote: “I received the Chelsea Bag as a present and I absolutely LOVE it! Such a clever bag, I can wear it in so many ways! I am ordering one for my mum!”

Available colors: green

The Top Handle Bag That Doubles As A Tote

The handheld tote will always be a classic, and the Pimlico Top Handle Bag is no exception. With rich, embossed leather and a removable strap that lets you take it from a clutch, to a handbag, to a crossbody, the Pimlico pairs function with an undeniable edge.

One reviewer wrote: “My order arrived in a beautiful package and honestly, it is hard to see the difference in quality between my Hermes bag and Esin Akan bag”

Available colors: black, burgundy

The Clever Tote That Converts To A Backpack

The Wimbledon Backpack converts into a shoulder bag, a crossbody bag, and a chic backpack, so you can choose your style depending on how much you're carrying. With its signature reef knot on the front and matching knot zip puller, it combines practicality and sophistication.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a stunning bag that I will use every day for work. I love the strap options that make it so practical. So hard to get a big bag that isn't only a shoulder bag. Very spacious, lovely color and beautifully made.”