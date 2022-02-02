Celebrity Style

The Best Looks From Euphoria Season 2

They’re back and bolder than ever.

Alexa Demie as Maddy on HBO's "Euphoria" in a green robe.
Courtesy of HBO
By Jamie Feldman
Courtesy of HBO
The highly anticipated season two of “Euphoria” is here, along with its instantly recognizable (and questionably high school appropriate) fashion.
Courtesy of HBO
Though Cassie is on a bit of a downward spiral at the moment, her fashion is hitting a high note, like the currently sold out, hot pink Frankie’s Bikinis one-piece she wears in episode four.

Tap