They’re back and bolder than ever.
Courtesy of HBO
By
Jamie Feldman
Feb. 2, 2022
Courtesy of HBO
The highly anticipated season two of “Euphoria” is here, along with its instantly recognizable (and questionably high school appropriate) fashion.
Courtesy of HBO
Though Cassie is on a bit of a downward spiral at the moment, her fashion is hitting a high note, like the currently sold out,
hot pink Frankie’s Bikinis one-piece
she wears in episode four.
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.