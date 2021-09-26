Holly Willoughby’s New Lifestyle Brand Is Goop, But British

Holly Willoughby is known for her expert presenting, keen fashion sense, and winning personality. And now, the star has launched her very own lifestyle brand and platform, named Wylde Moon. But what is it, exactly? And what you can expect? Here’s everything you need to know about Wylde Moon.

What Is Wylde Moon?

Holly Willoughby’s new project Wylde Moon is both a brand and a lifestyle website. Think of it as a British Goop. It will feature style and beauty recommendations, as well as content about “energy and spirituality,” and interviews with celebrity guests. There will also be a “boutique” portion of the website, offering a spot of shopping, too.

Willoughby first announced Wylde Moon on Instagram, writing: “I’m so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time. It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.”

She also added on the website itself: “In creating WYLDE MOON for you, I’ve filled a need in me. I’d lost a part of who I was and that rediscovery has led me here, to a whole new place of beauty and power.”

An accompanying podcast, entitled By The Light Of The Moon, has also launched, with its first episode (featuring Lena Dunham) available to listen to now.

Wylde Moon has its own Instagram page, which already has several posts.

When Will Wylde Moon Launch?

The Wylde Moon website is now live, just days after it was first teased on Willoughby’s Instagram page. The September edition is live on the site, and features an interview with the presenter herself, as well as sections about style, beauty, and energy.

The content is edited by a talented team, including Dr Ateh Jewel, stylist Danielle Whiteman, and Emma Lucy Knowles as ‘Energy Editor.’

The only thing that’s not yet available is the Boutique, which is the shoppable element of the site. It simply says ‘Coming Soon...’ on the Boutique tab, so keep your eyes peeled!

As mentioned, the Boutique, which is the area of the website you can shop from. So far, it is unclear what will be available to buy here, but given the brand’s focus on energy and spirituality, it would be safe to assume this could have a heavy influence.