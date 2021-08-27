You Can Now Order From The Boots Beauty Counter Via Deliveroo

It’s official – you can finally shop from Boots at the same time as ordering your Friday takeaway. Trudging to the high street for painkillers after one too many drinks the night before is soon to be a thing of the past, with Boots becoming the latest British retailer to make its products available for home delivery through Deliveroo.

As of August 24, Boots have launched a pilot scheme with Deliveroo offering customers the chance to order over 400 health and beauty products to their door.

While Boots UK already offers online ordering (with both a next-day, click-and-collect service and home delivery service available), the partnership with Deliveroo marks its first on-demand service. Customers could receive their products in as little as 20 minutes – ideal if you’ve run out of eyeliner right before that big night out or forgotten to buy shampoo again.

The Director of Boots.com, Paula Bobbet, has said the team are “very excited about this new partnership with Deliveroo,” and that it “will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can’t leave the house, like if you’re feeling unwell or are looking after your kids.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Boots and Deliveroo partnership.

What Can You Order From Boots Via Deliveroo?

The partnership between Deliveroo and Boots means customers will to be able to order 400 products for rapid home delivery, including medication, painkillers, bathroom items, baby nappies and snacks.

You’ll also be able to shop your favourite beauty items on Deliveroo; the range includes brands like No7, Soltan, Nivea, CeraVe and Neutrogena, along with fragrances such as Jimmy Choo Flash, Emporio Armani Diamonds, and Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum.

How Do I Order Boots Products Via Deliveroo?

In exactly the same way you order your takeaways from Deliveroo. Make sure you’re signed up on the app, choose your products, and wait for home delivery – which could take as little as 20 minutes.

Sounds great, right? But there’s a catch – at the time of writing (August 27), Boots on Deliveroo is only operating from 14 pilot stores across the UK.

Which Boots Locations Are Available For Deliveroo Orders?

You can shop on Boots through Deliveroo at the following locations. You’ll need to live nearby these stores in order to have access to the service.

Birmingham: High Street

Brighton: North Street

Cambridge: Petty Curry

Edinburgh: Princes Street

Leeds: Trinity

Liverpool: Clayton Square

London: Brent Cross, Croydon Whitgift Centre, Liverpool Street Station, and Piccadilly Circus

Milton Keynes: Crown Walk

Newcastle: Eldon Square

Nottingham: Victoria Centre

Southampton: Above Bar Street

Will Boots Expand To More Locations On Deliveroo?

Don’t despair if you don’t live near any of the pilot stores, as the company has said there is potential for adding more at a later date. “The partnership could expand to more Boots stores in the future if the pilot stores are successful,” a spokesperson told Good Housekeeping. Fingers crossed.