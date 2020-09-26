The Hottest Nail Art Trends For Autumn, According To Industry Experts

In these dizzyingly worrisome times, simple pleasures can bring so much joy to our lives. One thing I will always love having done as a little act of self care is my nails — and in recent years, I've developed a bit of a fascination for nail art. From tortoiseshell to negative space nails, we've seen plenty of cool trends come and go, but what are the hottest nail art trends for Autumn 2020? I spoke to experts from three of London's nail haunts to reveal what you should be asking for at your local salon.
"Nail art has been more popular than ever and it seems everyone wants something fun on their nails," say Tina Michael, Founder/Owner and Tazmin Osborne-Sanders, Salon Manager at Shoreditch Nails. "Having nice nails always puts us in a good mood, so considering the current climate, having something playful and uplifting on our nails is what everyone seems to be after." This upcoming season is full of uplifting designs with this in mind, such as smiley faces, bold rainbow nails, and fun flames.
I spoke to experts from Shoreditch Nails, Still London, and Townhouse to get the lowdown on what we should be asking for during the last months of 2020, and this is what they said...