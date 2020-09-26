The Hottest Nail Art Trends For Autumn, According To Industry Experts

In these dizzyingly worrisome times, simple pleasures can bring so much joy to our lives. One thing I will always love having done as a little act of self care is my nails — and in recent years, I've developed a bit of a fascination for nail art. From tortoiseshell to negative space nails, we've seen plenty of cool trends come and go, but what are the hottest nail art trends for Autumn 2020? I spoke to experts from three of London's nail haunts to reveal what you should be asking for at your local salon.

"Nail art has been more popular than ever and it seems everyone wants something fun on their nails," say Tina Michael, Founder/Owner and Tazmin Osborne-Sanders, Salon Manager at Shoreditch Nails. "Having nice nails always puts us in a good mood, so considering the current climate, having something playful and uplifting on our nails is what everyone seems to be after." This upcoming season is full of uplifting designs with this in mind, such as smiley faces, bold rainbow nails, and fun flames.

I spoke to experts from Shoreditch Nails, Still London, and Townhouse to get the lowdown on what we should be asking for during the last months of 2020, and this is what they said...

Still London Still London, based in buzzy Dalston, is as much of a wellness haunt as it is a non-toxic nail salon. Their nail art is IMO, unrivalled, and talented artists such as Marissa will rise to any challenge, no matter how detailed or creative.

Multicoloured tips "The most popular nail art trend we have seen recently are the multicoloured tips," explains Yazmin Elson, Founder and Salon Manager at Still. "We have seen many clients choose bright tips, pastel tips and also black tips have been very popular."

Rainbow nails "Another popular design is rainbow nails; clients have chosen to have each nail a bold colour , for example pink, blue, yellow, orange and green."

Gradient nails "I think in the autumn we will see a lot of clients wanting gradient nails using warm tones such as browns and possibly pastel yellows and pinks," says Yazmin.

Shoreditch Nails Shoreditch Nails has two branches, one in Dalston and their namesake in Shoreditch. As well as offering great manis, the salon also acts as a training ground for budding talent, offering workshops that may just create the future of nail artistry. They also have their own range of nail polishes, making them a brilliant all-rounder.

Mix n Match nails "For Autumn, we’ve had a lot of requests for mix and match nails," explains Taz. "It’s kind of like a pick n mix of nail art where you can have a little bit of all the nail art designs that you like! They’re super fun and good for everyone who’s had a lot of time to scroll through instagram and collect lots of different inspiration and ideas."

Flames "Flames are always really popular for us during the autumn/winter months too."

Smiley Faces "Since reopening after lockdown our most requested trends have probably been smiley faces..."

Ying Yang "... and Ying Yang!"

Townhouse Townhouse is the ultimate sophisticated Soho salon, full of super talented nail artists and impressive interiors. Each season, they renew their nail art menu to reflect upcoming trends, meaning they're always up to date on the coolest new looks to try.

Natural organic minimal shapes "Customers are loving delicate minimal textures like our beautiful ‘Rose Quartz’ marble design, which is perfect design to transition from summer to autumn," says Juanita Huber Millet, TOWNHOUSE Founder.

The Elevated French "The Townhouse French mani ‘Frenchie’ is an elevated French with coloured tips. This has been so popular in tonal shades and chic muted tones of greys and blues recently - a stylish and wearable version of the typical white tip design," says Juanita. "We have a new take on the french launching 1st October so keep an eye out!" she adds.