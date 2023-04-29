Experts Say That Of All The Cheap, Popular Beauty Products On Amazon, These Are Worth The Hype

Stepping into your local beauty store can feel like a dream and a nightmare all at once; it’s easy to become overwhelmed with the selection of incredible products and not know where to begin. In times of cosmetic-related crisis, it’s always good to look to the experts; they know the moisturizers and mascaras that do their job brilliantly without draining your wallet.

This list contains all of the cheap, popular beauty products that experts say are absolutely worth buying. All you’ll need now is an organization system big enough for your ever-growing makeup (and skincare, and haircare) collection.

1 This Sheer Sunscreen That Protects Your Face From UV Rays EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Amazon $35 See On Amazon Internationally renowned dermatologist Cameron Rokhsar, MD, FAAD, FAACS, calls this sheer sunscreen “a personal favorite of mine because of its gentle formula that's suitable for all skin types, including those with acne-prone or sensitive skin.” He continues, “It contains 9% transparent zinc oxide to provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB radiation.” When you use this product, you won’t have to worry about a leftover white cast on your face; it goes on completely clear.

2 These Hydrocolloid Acne Patches That Absorb Excess Oil & Gunk Mighty Patch Acne Patches (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon “Hydrocolloid acne patches are a must-have for anyone dealing with pimples or acne,” shares Dr. Rokhsar. “They work by absorbing excess oil and pus from the blemish while protecting it from bacteria and further irritation. These patches are suitable for all skin types and are vegan-friendly and not tested on animals.” You can wear these particular patches all day long when you’re walking around and all night when you’re tossing and turning, and you can be sure they’ll stay put — and, it’s likely nobody will even notice it’s on.

3 This Tried & True Face Wash That’s Beloved For A Reason Cetaphil Face Wash Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dr. Asmi Sanghvi, a board-certified dermatologist at PFRANKMD, stands by this tried and true face wash: “This gentle and effective cleanser is perfect for all skin types and is great at removing dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils. It is dermatologist-recommended and is suitable for sensitive skin,” she says. It's made with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and Vitamins B5 and B3, which nourish skin while you scrub the day away.

4 This Convenient 4-Pack Of Moisturizing Beeswax Lip Balms Burt's Bees Lip Balm, Moisturizing Lip Care Amazon $10 See On Amazon “This lip balm is made with beeswax, vitamin E, and peppermint oil, and provides long-lasting moisture to keep lips soft and smooth,” says Dr. Sanghvi of this convenient four-pack. You'll love the cool burst of comfort you feel when you run it across dry or chapped lips, and its matte finish leaves lips looking just as good as they feel. Oh, and each tube is made of 70% recycled and plant-based plastic.

5 This Nourishing Moisturizer Suitable For All Skin Types LaRoche-Posay Toleriane Face Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This nourishing moisturizer is powerful enough to keep skin hydrated through dry conditions, but it’s gentle enough to work on all skin types, from oily to sensitive and everything in between. According to Dr. Sanghvi, it “contains ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin to help hydrate and soothe the skin.” It’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores, even when you use it every day.

6 This Rosemary Mint Hair Strengthening Oil For Long & Healthy Strands Mielle Organics Hair Strengthening Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon “Rosemary is a must for encouraging hair growth and adding shine and fullness,” shares Tiffany Bartok, makeup artist and host of the beauty podcast “Look Behind the Look.” She cites this rosemary mint hair-strengthening oil for its brilliant formula, effectiveness, and amazing smell. Mielle Organics originated as a Black-owned brand that's taken the haircare business by storm, and when you use this biotin-infused product that’s gone viral on TikTok multiple times over, it’s easy to see why.

7 These Disposable Face Towels Washing, Removing Makeup, & More Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL (50 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These disposable face towels make a fantastic alternative to standard towels, which are prone to collect bacteria — and they’re biodegradable. According to esthetician Essence Moore, “Swapping out traditional cloth towels for these biodegradable face towels can help to reduce inflammation, acne, and dry skin concerns. As a professional, I recommend them to all people with skin.” They also have a 4.7 out of five-star rating on Amazon, which is pretty telling.

8 This Acne Treatment Gel For Stubborn Blemishes That Won’t Budge Acne Treatment Differin Gel (0.5 Oz.) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Moore calls this acne treatment gel “perfect for those experiencing persistent blemishes,” since it “helps to reduce inflamed skin concerns and shorten the lifespan of cystic breakouts.” Not only does it target your pores to clear up breakouts at the source, but it also helps prevent new pimples from coming up in the first place. It used to be a prescription-only medication, but now that it’s sold over the counter, you can try it yourself without an appointment with your dermatologist.

9 This Fast-Absorbing Sunscreen That’s Matte & Dry To The Touch Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 70 Amazon $10 See On Amazon Moore recommends this fast-absorbing sunscreen, no matter where the day takes you: “This SPF complements outdoor activity of any kind. It is perfect for all skin tones and [is] water-resistant. The high SPF means it will provide an ultimate level of protection for even the most sun-sensitive skin,” she says. It's incredibly lightweight with a non-greasy, matte finish that's totally dry to the touch, so you won't even mind reapplying.

10 This Cult-Favorite Heat Protectant Spray That Prevents Damage While You Style CHI Thermal Protection Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon “Heat protectants help to keep your hair safe from heat tools such as blow dryers and flat irons,” advises Moore, and this cult-favorite heat protectant spray will certainly do the trick. “The CHI brand is well known for high-quality formulations that keep your hair healthy and hydrated,” says Moore. It's infused with nourishing ingredients like keratin, silk protein, and jojoba oil that promote hair health, even while you style.

11 A Hydrating Face Primer That Keeps Makeup In Place All Day Long e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Amazon $10 See On Amazon According to Moore, “This hydrating face primer nourishes the skin in preparation for a smooth makeup application. It features hyaluronic acid which holds 50 times its weight in water leaving your makeup with minimal creasing.” Its translucent gel-based formula is unbelievably lightweight, and it grips onto your makeup for a look that stays in place — and the best part? It's totally cruelty-free and vegan.

12 This Buttery Lip Gloss That Goes On Smooth & Stays Put NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon This buttery lip gloss is “uniquely formulated to be worn alone or as a complement to your favorite lip product,” advises Moore, since it “leaves a buttery finish on your lips without the sticky feeling.” Each of its many hues has just the right amount of pigment, and its sheer to medium coverage stays in place all day long. It's also 100% cruelty-free, so it's a more ethical purchase you can stand behind.

13 These High-Quality African Net Sponges That Slough Away Dead Skin Cells UJFQBH African Bath Sponge (3-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These high-quality African net sponges are superheroes when it comes to exfoliation. Moore calls them “the solution to rough, dry skin” and shares that “They are antibacterial and will make you ditch your washcloth." Reviewers love the thick lather each sponge creates, which gives you a luxurious bath or shower experience while keeping your skin healthy and clean.

14 This Cleansing Balm That Removes Makeup & Hydrates Skin e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm Amazon $11 See On Amazon "Cleansing balm allows you to gently double cleanse your skin and remove makeup,” according to Moore. “Double cleansing helps to ensure that all debris, oil, and dirt is being washed away. It's also a safer choice for skin health (and the ecosystem) than makeup wipes,” says Moore. This particular cleansing balm packs a two-in-one punch, since it hydrates skin with hyaluronic acid and peptides while it washes away stubborn makeup.

15 This Multipurpose Balm That Soothes Dry Skin With Vitamin B & Glycerin La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Multi-Purpose Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon Facial treatments at the dermatologist can take a lot out of your skin; that’s where this multipurpose balm comes in. According to Moore, it “can be used to treat the skin following advanced skin care services like chemical peels and microneedling. It is also a practical solution for dry, eczema, and aging skin concerns on the face and body.” It’s gentle enough for adults, children, and even babies, and it’s made with healing ingredients like glycerin and Vitamin B.

16 This Long-Lasting Brow Tint That Seriously Streamlines Your Beauty Routine Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Longlasting Tint Amazon $12 See On Amazon With this long-lasting brow tint, “you get the best of both worlds — the freedom to change up your brow shapes once in a while (every 3 days in this case) without being tied down to the much more permanent world of micro blading,” raves Kerrin Jackson, Emmy-nominated makeup artist and creator of The Makeup Refinery. “And the flip side of that is you get three days out of the one application, so you're not filling in your eyebrows every day anymore.” All you have to do is paint it on and peel it off for flawless brows every time.

17 This Gentle Hand Mask That Repairs Dry Skin With Moisturizing Shea Butter Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask with Prebiotic Oat and Shea Butter Amazon $4 See On Amazon With this gentle hand mask, you can simply “sit back and relax and give your hands a healing, soothing mask all in one go,” according to Jackson. They’re made with active ingredients like shea butter and prebiotic oats, and they “run at such a low price, that they are a great mini-home treatment to indulge in at the best of times.” They start working in just 10 minutes, so you can pack a spa moment into your busy schedule.

18 This Gently Hydrating Body Wash That's A Beloved Favorite CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dr. Gary Motykie, a Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon, cites this gently hydrating body wash as a favorite. “It works similarly (but better!) to washing your body with moisturizer,” says Dr. Motykie, adding, “This product will provide excellent hydration for your skin. It's a great product for those who want to avoid moisturizing after bathing or those who suffer from dry skin during winter. I also love that it is fragrance-free!" With over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, Dr. Motykie isn’t the only fan.

19 This Night Repair Cream That Revitalizes Skin While You Sleep Andalou Naturals Resveratrol Q10 Night Repair Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Dr. Motykie recommends this night repair cream as an effective option for those who don’t want to break the bank: “This $17 product includes CoQ10, an antioxidant that evens skin tone, firms, and protects the skin from sun damage,” he says. It's made with antioxidants and peptides that boost your tone and texture overnight for a revitalized feeling when you wake up in the morning. Simply massage it into your face before you go to bed — you'll love its lightweight feel and pleasant smell.

20 This Golden Jojoba Oil That's A Hydration Powerhouse For Hair & Skin Pursonic 100% Cold Pressed Pure Golden Jojoba Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Natarsha Bimson, licensed esthetician, owner, and Principal Skin Therapist at Violet Hour Skin, recommends this golden jojoba oil for concentrated hydration that lasts, calling it “a fantastic choice for all skin types. I especially love it for oils cleansing — this step removes makeup and sunscreen, both of which are designed to stay on [the] skin; as well as pollution and general debris from the day.” It’s ideal for all skin types, and the only ingredient in this bottle is jojoba oil, so you know exactly what you’re getting.

21 These Soft Luxury Washcloths Made With 100% Turkish Cotton American Soft Linen Luxury Washcloths Amazon $10 See On Amazon "These provide skin with a mild exfoliation without stripping or debriding skin,” says Bimson of these luxury washcloths. “I love to start the day with a washcloth refresh and skip cleansing to allow my skin barrier to be left alone.” They’re made with 100% Turkish cotton that’s unbelievably soft on the skin. You’ll receive a pack of four when you buy, so you can swap them out in between uses (and even use them in conjunction with your new jojoba oil).

22 This Organic Hemp Seed Oil For A Lightweight Boost Of Moisture Sky Organics Organic Hemp Seed Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reach for this organic hemp seed oil for a boost of moisture — you can use it on its own or in conjunction with your favorite products. Since it’s "Essential fatty acid rich, this is a great oil to boost your evening moisturizer or for using with facial tools,” according to Bimson. It's effective for all skin types since it won't clog pores or leave behind a greasy finish, and it's cold-pressed, so it retains its vitamins and antioxidants without any ingredients that could possibly irritate the skin.

23 This Refillable Ice Roller That Soothes & Depuffs To Get You Ready For The Day Glow Cube Ice Roller For Face Eyes and Neck Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’ve been waking up groggy and exhausted, you can use this refillable ice roller to soothe, depuff, and get you ready for the day ahead. “Ice over a tissue for 30-second intervals while applying a little pressure to take the inflammation down,” Bimson recommends — it could help relieve headaches, tension, and inflammation. It also helps stimulate blood circulation, which wakes you up faster than your morning cup of coffee without the jitters.

24 A Silicone Scalp Massager That Makes Your Shampoo Much More Effective HEETA Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Kristina Maccaro, owner and colorist at Love Lane Salon, knows just what to do about oily hair: "Sometimes it's not the product that's leaving your hair and scalp greasy, but the way you are washing. Using a scalp massager in the shower will make your hair and scalp cleaner than before.” Not only does this silicone scalp massager help you wash hard-to-reach spots on your head, but it feels amazing, so every shower will feel like you’ve stepped into the spa.

25 A Cult Favorite Hairbrush That Gently Detangles Without The Breakage Wet Brush Paddle Detangler Hair Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of ripping a brush through your hair to work through painful knots, reach for this cult-favorite hairbrush for gentle detangling that keeps your head happy. Maccaro calls it "Hands down the best brush to detangle hair,” because “the design of the bristles in this brush gently loosens knots, on wet or dry hair, without pulling or snagging.” It’s a great choice for all hair lengths and types, whether you’re disseminating curl cream or brushing out your salon-style blowout, and it’s gentle enough for kids.

26 These Satin Scrunchies That Are Soft On Hair, No Matter How You Wear Them Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing a braid, a bun, or a ponytail, these satin scrunchies are “affordable, soft, and comfortable,” according to Maccaro. “The satin fabric won't pull or tug on your hair strands. They also won't leave dents and creases in your hair, making them perfect for sleep, everyday wear, and active lifestyles,” she adds. Kitsch is a woman-owned company that prioritizes healthy hair, and they've ensured that these scrunchies are just as stylish as they are effective, so you can wear them around your wrists with pride.

27 This Universal Diffuser That Makes Blow Drying Curly Hair A Breeze Universal Collapsible Hair Dryer Diffuser Attachment Amazon $11 See On Amazon This universal diffuser “fits most hair dryers” available and is sold at “an awesome price,” according to Maccaro. So how does it work? “This compact diffuser [disperses] the heat and air from the dryer evenly to give curly and wavy hair an airdried look,” she says. “The lightweight silicone design is easy to use and easily collapses, making it ideal for storing and travel." Because it keeps heat from concentrating in just one area, it helps protect hair from damage, which preserves its health in the long run.

28 These Chic Black Claw Clips That Are Perfect For Styling On The Go SYGY Black Hair Claw Clips (2-Piece) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Wear these chic black claw clips all day long; they’ll keep your updo in place without budging. According to Maccaro, “These claw clips are perfect for longer and thicker hair. The high-quality plastic material is very sturdy and durable. The interlocking teeth design will hold your hair tightly, won't slip, and won't cause pain.” Whether you’re washing your face in the morning or digging into an important project, these clips will keep your hair right where you want it to be.

29 These Big Bite Clips For Blowouts, Bleaching, & Everything In Between Framar Black Big Bite Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “These are made for [hairstylists] but everyone should have them,” advises Maccaro of these big bite clips. “They are high quality, sturdy, durable, and don't slip... making them ideal for securely holding sections of hair out of the way.” Whether you’re styling your hair into a salon-quality blowout or giving yourself a DIY dye job at home, you want your strands to stay in place, and these clips are made with high-elasticity metal springs that ensure they won’t budge.

30 These Microfiber Spa Headbands That Are Super Stretchy & Adjustable To Your Head Denfany Ultra-Soft Adjustable Spa Facial Headbands (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon "Don’t want to get your hair wet in the shower? Use a microfiber spa headband UNDER your shower cap to avoid your shower cap slipping and give added protection against water,” recommends Maccaro. That said, these microfiber spa headbands come in handy during skincare routines, at-home facials, and makeup applications. You’ll receive three headbands when you buy them, so you can swap them out in between washes for convenience.

31 This Satin Pillowcase For Shiny Hair & Healthy Skin While You Sleep Kitsch Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you have curly hair or sensitive skin, you’ll especially love this satin pillowcase — it’s a great choice for anyone who wants to keep their hair and skin healthy while they sleep. According to Maccaro, it’s “Better priced than a silk pillowcase with the same impact,” adding, “The friction from cotton sheets will cause static and knotting in your hair,” she explains. “[It’s] also a more hypoallergenic option than cotton sheets so it's a bonus for your skin as well.” Plus, its soft fabric is cool to the touch, so you'll feel comfortable no matter the temperature at night.

32 These Small Hair Elastics For Intricate Styles Without The Snagging Blax CLEAR Snag-Free Hair Elastics Amazon $10 See On Amazon According to Maccaro, "These are the best small hair elastics on the market. They don't snag, and are stretchy, tiny, strong, and invisible. They stretch [three to four] times their size without losing elasticity.” They’re a great option for styles of all kinds, from French braids to pigtails, and they’re super gentle on hair, even when you take them out. Maccaro calls them “great for sports, event styles, or everyday looks.”

33 This Restorative Protective Cream That Promotes Quick Skin Recovery Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream Amazon $28 See On Amazon Shannon Jones, a licensed esthetician and functional nutritionist in NYC, calls this restorative protective cream “one of my favorite products to recommend for wound healing, burns (even sunburns), eczema, and rashes. It's formulated to be both protective and non-greasy, so it's great for irritation on the hands or dry knuckles.” With ingredients like thermal spring water, which soothes and softens skin, it's gentle enough for children and babies, and it's oncologist tested for safety in conjunction with medical treatments.

34 This Reparative Hand Cream That Nourishes Dry Skin With Shea Oil Bioderma - Atoderm - Hands and Nails Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon "My hands-down favorite hand cream, from someone who was a Neutrogena stan for decades,” says Jones of this reparative hand cream. She calls it “super easy to use without the greasy feeling after” and loves the “divine light floral scent that's not overpowering.” Because it’s so deeply nourishing and hydrating, you might want to keep a tube by your bathroom or kitchen sink; frequent hand washers might just find that their extremities have never felt softer.

35 These Microfiber Makeup Remover Cloths That Work Without Any Product BloomSesame Makeup Remover Cloths (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you use these microfiber makeup remover cloths, you can ditch the cleanser or micellar water; they work beautifully on their own. CEO and founder of Gemini Beauty Joann Zehenni shared, “I love using reusable makeup remover pads. The soft material is far better for your skin and being able to reuse the pads is great for the environment!” Their strong microfiber construction picks up stubborn products of all kinds, from waterproof mascara to lip tints.

36 This Color-Enhancing Leave In Treatment That Smooths & Protects Strands In Every Style Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Leave-in Styling Treatment Amazon $14 See On Amazon Christine Symonds, celebrity hairstylist and Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights stylist ambassador, highly recommends this color-enhancing leave-in treatment, since it “has a nourishing formula with botanical extracts to reduce breakage while styling, keeping hair manageable and touchable all day long.” Heat or no heat, you’ll find that this product reduces breakage and damage, so your strands will feel healthier and stronger over time. Reviewers note that its brightening effect makes them feel like they’ve just stepped out of the salon.

37 A Pigmented Lip Tint With A Weightless Finish That Lasts All Day Long Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pigmented lip tint, “available in 20 dazzling colors, really [packs] a punch and last all day,” shares Rachel Lee Lozina, owner of/New York State licensed esthetician, laser technician, and oncology esthetician at Blue Water Spa in Oyster Bay, NY. “The precision applicator leaves a velvet stain that doesn’t dry out your delicate lips.” The secret to its effectiveness? Its adhesive formula, which gives it a lightweight, silky finish that stays in place all day, and its precision applicator, which gives you a clean line every time.

38 This Washable Mascara That Lengthens & Separates Lashes With Its Buildable Formula Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Amazon $10 See On Amazon “Maybelline has loads of great items to purchase, but this one is a standout,” shares Lozina of this washable mascara. “It mimics false lashes with its lengthening and curling formula. Plus, it’s smudge-proof, flake-free, but not waterproof, so it’s reasonable to remove at the end of the day. The wand is unique in that it doesn’t clump which is my favorite attribute.” The best part? It’s buildable, so you can customize your lash look by wearing as much or as little as you like; you’re likely to become a new fan, especially considering its affordable price.

39 This Blending Brush That Has Over 82,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon wet n wild Flat Top Makeup Brush Amazon $4 See On Amazon Lozina calls this popular blending brush “Fantastic for blending foundation or applying creamy bronzers and cream blushes. And at this price point, I keep several on hand at all times.” This company utilizes a number of ethical practices, including a strict rule against testing on animals. Plus, this brush is incredibly soft on the skin, and its ergonomic handle means your application process will be just as smooth as your favorite foundation.