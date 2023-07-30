Experts Say These Weird, Cheap Beauty Products Trending On Amazon Are Actually Pretty Genius

There’s a slight DIY aspect to this Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, which is a jar of pure bentonite clay that needs to be scooped out and mixed with equal parts water or apple cider vinegar to transform into a mask. While it’s a favorite on Amazon with more than 70,000 five-star ratings for its ability to draw out acne-causing debris from pores in just five to 10 minutes, it can be used anywhere else that might need a cleanse, too, according to Trina Renea, esthetician and co-host of Facially Conscious podcast. “If you’re looking for a deep detox to get rid of any toxins or funky smells, this works wonders for all skin types,” Renea says, noting that it can be used on the feet and armpits, too.