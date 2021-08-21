Eyeko’s Bestselling Mascara Now Comes In 4 New Shades

Summer may have skipped us entirely, but the laissez-faire attitude of what is supposed to be the sunny season lives on, which calls for a low-key beauty routine. Not to say that low-key should mean plain and boring. And if there can be an unexpected twist that commands a double-take? Even better. Enter Eyeko’s colourful, new Lash Alert collection.

Designed to make your eye colour pop, the four new shades range from brown, for a stealthy je ne sais quoi flutter to your lashline, or – for the more spirited amongst us – green, purple, and (of course) blue.

Keeping true to the classic Lash Alert formula that has made Eyeko a cult-fave, you can expect your lashes to be lifted, lengthened, and conditioned, thanks to the caffeine, biotin, and arginine oil, respectively. Just with an added jolt of colour. The hues too are just right, too. (Think summer insouciance rather than fancy dress feels.)

Elsewhere, new skincare brand Cultured is arriving on British shores via Cult Beauty, and Beauty Pie’s new face mist might convert you if you’ve not started spritzing yet. W7 have a handy little bronzer that is perfectly packaged to fit into even the smallest of your micro bags. While toothpaste tablet brand Pärla has upgraded their teeth whitening tabs yet again.

If you are in the market for trying something new, then do sign up to CocoBean’s giftbox. Curated specifically with dark skin women in mind, they also support emerging businesses, bringing Black female founders to the forefront which, of course, we stan.

You can read more about each of these new products below.

