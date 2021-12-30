Beauty
From shiny stickers to graphic white lines.
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Glittery eyeshadow tends to sweep the competition when it comes to New Year’s makeup looks. But close on its heels are cool, unique eyeliner looks — and it might be time to pass the torch. From neon stickers to classic winter white, here are the best eyeliner looks to end 2021.
Nothing says “party” like bright neon colors. Take notes from makeup artist Priscilla Ono and outline your eyes with an electric blue shade for a bold look that’s super fun.