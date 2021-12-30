Beauty

10 Glam Eyeliner Looks To Try For New Year's Eve

From shiny stickers to graphic white lines.

From neon stickers to classic white eyeliner, here are the best eyeliner looks to end 2021.
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Audrey Noble

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glittery eyeshadow tends to sweep the competition when it comes to New Year’s makeup looks. But close on its heels are cool, unique eyeliner looks — and it might be time to pass the torch. From neon stickers to classic winter white, here are the best eyeliner looks to end 2021.

Instagram/@priscillaono

Electric Blue Eyeliner

Nothing says “party” like bright neon colors. Take notes from makeup artist Priscilla Ono and outline your eyes with an electric blue shade for a bold look that’s super fun.

@priscillaono

Tap