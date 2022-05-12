I Tried FaceTheory’s Cult-Favorite Retinol Serum, Here's What I Thought

Finding skin care products that are cruelty-free, affordable, and have powerhouse ingredients can sometimes feel like a challenge. Thankfully, UK-based brand Facetheory checks all three boxes, and their Regenecalm Pro serum, which has over 1,500 rave reviews on their site, lives up to the hype.

I’ve always been hesitant to add retinol to my skin care routine, for no real reason other than the fact that it seemed intimidating. Since I love lots of FaceTheory’s other products (I use their lip balm and face mist multiple times a day!), I decided to give their cult-favourite retinol treatment a try — and I’m glad to report that I was pleasantly surprised.

I love incorporating serums into my routine and really liked the feel of this one. It wasn’t sticky or overly slippery, and it didn’t pill underneath my moisturiser. The all-natural formula, which includes ingredients like stabilised vitamin C, licorice extract, and dill extract is super powerful, so a small amount goes a long way.

Just a small amount of this powerful serum can have a big impact on your skin’s appearance.

As with many retinol products, the brand recommends building up your tolerance over time. As a retinol newbie, I used the Regenecalm Pro serum twice a week during my nighttime routine for the first two weeks, then increased to three applications per week. My skin is mildly sensitive to certain ingredients, so I was glad to see that this product didn’t cause any breakouts or flare-ups.

After a few weeks, there was a noticeable difference in how my skin looked. I found myself opting for no-makeup days more often than not. I wasn’t getting as many random breakouts as a normally do, and my skin’s texture was much more even.

For a £22.99 bottle that will last quite a long time, it’s easily one of the internet’s best beauty deals. If you want to try it, you can score 15% off your purchase by using the code BUSTLE15 at checkout.