Although the weather may still be warm, fall is well on its way, and with it comes pumpkin spice, cozy nights, and new trends. From wardrobe changes to lipstick choices, seasonal style switches are the perfect way to celebrate the return of cooler weather, and these fall 2020 nail polish colors are a perfect way to embrace the season via your manicure.

To find out what to expect this fall, Bustle reached out to nail artist Mimi D, ORLY's Brittney Boyce, OPI's Darlene Sritapan, and Lisa Logan of Nails Inc. for their expertise on which shades to expect when colder temperatures move in. They say it's time to say goodbye to the neon French tips, bright reds, and glittering finishes of summer 2020, and get acquainted with cool shades, neutrals, and deep jewel tones.

With brands already releasing their fall 2020 nail polish collections, here are 20 colors you can expect to see everywhere this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Neutral Pink Roam With Me ORLY $9.50 See On ORLY ORLY's Boyce predicts more muted tones for fall, saying, "These colors are very grounding. The world has been so chaotic and stressful, these more muted shades can remind people to relax." This shade from ORLY features a pink undertone but still understated hue.

2 Cool Gray Aw 7-Free Nail Polish Olive & June $8 See On Olive & June Gray tones also offer the grounding effect that Boyce says will be big come fall. This clay-hued option from Olive & June offers a soothing cool tone and pairs well with any fall ensemble thanks to its neutrality.

3 Hunter Green Don't Stop Be-Leafing Plant Based Nail Polish Duo Nails Inc. $15 See On Nails Inc. Although summer is all about vibrant hues, Lisa Logan of Nails Inc. says colorful statement nails can still be big when the seasons change. She recommends the deep green from this nail duo, which also features a golden metallic shade for a shimmery pop.

4 Terracotta 49 Tandoori Habit $18 See On Habit For those hesitant to give up summer's bold, bright hues, oranges — like this one from Habit — are a great option thanks to their pumpkin-y aesthetic that lends a pop of color and major fall vibes.

5 Cobalt Blue Mi Casa Es Blue Casa OPI $10.50 See On OPI Nail artist Mimi D predicts jewel tones, like this bottle from OPI, for fall 2020. The rich and bold shade is eye-catching but not the neon royal blue you might wear in warmer weather.

6 Shimmery Golden Orange Don't Be Spotted Essie $9 See On Essie This slightly brighter orange from Essie is a spin on a classic pumpkin shade. The pearl finish adds a little luster, too.

7 Nudes Nude Nail Collection Mented $8 See On Mented Mented began as a brand dedicated to helping women of color find their perfect nude lipstick, and it does the same with polish: The brand carries three shades of nude that work for all skin types. Try one of them this fall if you want to keep things simple.

8 Deep Berry Front Row Mischo Beauty $20 See On Mischo Beauty Just like the always on-trend berry lip, a deep berry nail never goes out of style. Think of it as a transitional color that'll carry you from those summertime corals to the classic reds of the holiday season.

9 Glittering Black Luxe Interior Pacifica $9 See on Pacifica If you want to give your basic black mani a little something extra this Halloween, add a hint of sparkle. Plus, Pacifica's applicator is vegan, and the polish 7-free.

10 Teal Bang On! Butter London $18 See On Butter London With deep forest greens and navies in the mix for fall, teal makes for a great middle ground. The color is brighter than its trendy counterparts but still a more muted approach for the season.

11 Earthy Brown Michelle Our Mama Pear Nova $13.50 See On Pear Nova Just as slate and marble gray will be on trend, earthy browns provide a classic neutral look that'll carry you through any occasion this season.

12 Navy No. 39 Nail Polish Sundays $18 See On Sundays If sapphire jewel tones feel a bit too bright for your cozy fall vibes, navy is a great alternative. Logan sees the deeper shade being popular, and it's great for those who want to embrace dark shades without going all out with a black nail.

13 Duochrome Purple Alexandrite Lights Lacquer $9.50 See On Lights Lacquer If you want to add a bit of glamour to your jewel tones, amp up your shade with a duochrome reflect. This option from Lights Lacquer gives a rich amethyst a bright blue duochrome shift for added drama.

14 Mustard Acidic Attraction LaPierre Cosmetics $15 See On LaPierre Cosmetics Fall doesn't have to mean a break from bold colors. If you're looking to switch up your manicure from summery lemon shades, a deeper, more golden mustard tone will make the transition smooth.

15 Rusted Red Brick Orosa $12 See On Orosa For those who love a classic red, a rustier tone for fall is the perfect transitional manicure before you go stop-sign red for the holidays.

16 Shimmery Bronze Mirage Ella + Mila $10.50 See On Ella + Mila Bronze isn't just for summer. This deep, Champagne-toned bronze offers glamour with its shimmering finish and gives the nail a more subtle appearance than your average metallic.

17 Mauve Pink Le Vernis Chanel $28 See On Chanel Pink may be a color associated with spring, but a cool mauve undertone — like this one from Chanel — makes the shade fall ready.

18 Olive Green Leaf Me Be Amazon $7.46 See On Amazon Olive is a mainstay when it comes to fashion and beauty every year, and with experts like Darlene suggesting earthy shades, it remains a great option for your manicure this season.

19 Metallic Emerald Epidote Jinsoon $18 See On Jinsoon Deep hunter greens and sages are both big for fall 2020, but if you're looking for something with a bit more pop, a metallic emerald takes those earthy, woodsy tones up a notch.