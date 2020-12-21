Back in March, when lockdown restrictions were imposed on most of the world, it forced many to live out their daily routines within the confines of their own homes. For photographer Darrel Hunter, the shift put his Fashion Month tour on pause, prompting him to seek out projects on a local level in London, where he lives. The change inspired his latest portrait series, which showcases his subjects socially distanced at their homes.

Although the setting differs from the fleeting moments he’s used to capturing during Fashion Month, the element of stillness is just as visually inspiring. “The restrictions during this time caused me to reflect on how to deal with each situation,” Hunter tells Bustle. “It was also quite therapeutic and encouraging as this project allowed me to connect with the subjects when I met them, even at a distance, due to similarities in our stories."

Despite challenges, these artists are finding ways to keep their creative spark alive — and they're looking toward the future. Model and filmmaker Mariah Idrissi thinks that post quarantine, brands will be more willing to collaborate with influencers to market their work. Merchant Elizabeth von der Goltz is hoping for more of a focus on sustainability, "from a waste, environmental, and human perspective."

Ahead, Hunter’s subjects talk to Bustle about how they're staying creative during a period of social distancing. A common theme? Hope for their industries and themselves for when they eventually emerge from a post-quarantined life.

Darrel Hunter

Name: Maggie Maurer

Occupation: Model

What does self care look like for you as we quarantine?

It's really important to allow yourself to step away from social media and not feel pressured to keep up this illusion. Talk to people you care about. Take time to care for others. And remain as present as possible.

What are some things you've been able to reflect on during this period of isolation?

This is just a chapter in our lives. Stay focused, take risks, challenge yourself. And always treat people the way you want to be treated.

Darrel Hunter

Name: Subrina Kidd

Occupation: Hairstylist

What does self care look like for you as we quarantine?

Anyone who knows me knows that self-care is a priority — things like work/life balance, cooking, a nested home. Travel, fresh flowers, and painting my nails — it’s a form of meditation for me.

However, this time has highlighted some areas that came up — fear, pride, and guilt. It's forced me to face up to these areas that needed me to acknowledge them instead of trying to suppress them.

Then, I move forward through them by being gentle with myself and work through them in a nurturing way. I consider myself quite conscious about my self-care needs, but this time has shown me that pre-quarantine, I'd been distracting myself and avoiding some areas that need care. I’d say I’m using this time to lean into my self care.

How do you see your industry changing post-quarantine?

At the moment, I’m not sure I can answer this question in its entirety as it is tumultuously uncertain right now. This is a question I may have to revisit in six to 12 months' time. However, I’m taking comfort in the following quote by Eckhart Tolle: “If uncertainty is uncomfortable for you, it turns into fear. When you become comfortable with uncertainty, infinite possibilities open up in your life.”

Darrel Hunter

Name: Mariah Idrissi

Occupation: Model and filmmaker

What does self care look like for you as we quarantine?

Self care for me is being organized and creating routines and sticking to them. Taking care of my hair and skin has been something I’ve been more consistent about over this period.

What are some things you've been able to reflect on during this period of isolation?

I’ve been valuing privacy and enjoying some time away from social media. I’ve reflected a lot more on how I use my time and appreciating the things I have in front of me.

How do you see your industry changing post quarantine?

I feel that influencers will be used more in marketing as the world becomes more digital.

Darrel Hunter

Name: Clara Holmes

Occupation: Model, Influencer

What are the biggest ways you've had to adjust as a creative during this time?

I have been busy throughout, so while studio and location shoots were cancelled during lockdown, I still had work to do, so I had to shoot myself. Self-shooting was not something I was comfortable doing pre-quarantine, but during this time, it gave me a chance to get comfortable and better at it.

What are some things you've been able to reflect on during this period of isolation?

To be honest, I was busy as always and at times busier than before, so I had no time to sit and reflect with my thoughts. While a lot of people’s world felt like it was turned upside down, as a wheelchair user and person with a disability, I am used to being at home on my own, in my own company. I don’t really have guests come around, and I don’t go to other people’s houses as most are not wheelchair accessible. Unfortunately, isolation is a part of life as a disabled person.

How do you see your industry changing post-quarantine?

I think in the future there are maybe fewer people on set while shooting, especially with lots of other models in a small space getting ready. Instead, continue the isolation shoots and possible self-shoots.

Darrel Hunter

Name: Elizabeth von der Goltz

Occupation: Merchant

What are the biggest ways you've had to adjust as a creative during this time?

Sitting in front of my laptop at home day after day has been challenging. I’ve found that meditating every morning when I wake up has really helped. And finding ways to connect with my team when not being able to physically see them.

Does social distancing have any impact on you or your creative process?

We haven’t been able to touch and feel and see collections in person, which for a merchant is hard. I love feeling fabrics and seeing how pieces truly fit on models. But we’ve made it work. In London, I was able to see some live presentations, which were beautiful, and you can see how so many designers used this time to really drive their creativity.

What does self-care look like for you as we quarantine?

Being able to take time for oneself. It is so easy to spend the entire day on nonstop Zoom calls. It is important to try to take breaks, walk outside, breathe fresh air, read something not work related, cook, and meditate.

How do you see your industry changing in the future?

Sustainability is key in every way, from a waste and environmental perspective, but also from a human perspective.

Darrel Hunter

Name: Salwa Rahman

Occupation: Makeup artist

What are some significant ways in which you've had to adjust as a creative during this time?

Honestly, not much. Being a freelance content creator, a lot of the work I do is right in my bedroom, so lockdown has actually helped me carve more time toward finding a balance between being creative but also relaxing a little.

What does self-care look like for you as we quarantine?

Taking some time to ground myself, whether that’s through prayer, meditation, lying in bed and listening to my favorite songs, or hanging out with my family and friends.

How do you see your industry changing post-quarantine?

Maybe seeing how we can incorporate technology into things like shoots. I’ve been seeing photographers and stylists working over Zoom so it would be interesting to see how far we can push that concept.