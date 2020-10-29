There’s very little doubt that 2020 was the year comfiness reigned supreme. As people hunkered in their homes and adjusted to working remotely, they've totally revamped their wardrobe essentials. Leisurewear stepped into the spotlight and has pretty much stayed there ever since. Sweatsuits are now a completely acceptable form of office wear, and PJs are no longer relegated to just the bedroom. (Because if you haven’t worn silk separates to the grocery store yet, you haven’t truly lived.)

What do these new dressing norms signal for the future of fashion? For starters, comfy clothing isn’t going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. While just last year athleisure sales were beginning to slow down after years of rapid growth, and some predicted its inevitable demise, the pandemic came along and quickly changed that trajectory. These days, we’re experiencing an undeniable athleisure boom as people flock to their favorite retail sites to stock up on biker shorts, oversized hoodies, and yoga pants.

Even when the pandemic is a thing of the past and we all get back to actual commutes and meetings IRL, there’s going to be a significant transition phase. For some of us, it’s not going to be easy to swap out leggings for real pants that have buttons. But that’s why it’s important to invest in items that will stand the test of time, no matter what the trends say.

Ahead, check out an editor-approved list of fashion essentials that you should consider to be the new wardrobe staples. These are pieces that will be in frequent rotation in your closet, whether you remain more comfort-over-everything or you can’t wait to start dressing up again.

1 The Fleece Jacket Sandy Liang Bells Fleece Jacket Farfetch Size S-L $595 See On Farfetch Sometimes you just have to let your outerwear do the talking. And this fleece number is certainly saying a lot. Throw it over a plain white tee and black leggings, add gold hoop earrings, and you’ll be more dressed up than you realize.

2 The Pajama Set Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Black Sleeper Size XS-XL $290 See On Sleeper Who said PJs have to be boring? Toss out that old T-shirt from college and splurge on these high-end jammies, complete with a playful feather trim that will make you feel instantly glam, even if you can’t remember the last time you brushed your hair.

3 The Zoom-Worthy Top Ganni Seersucker Check Blouse Shopbop Size FR 32-44 $205 $122 See On Shopbop Remember what dressing for fun felt like? If you aren’t ready to commit to pants-with-buttons just yet, stick to your leggings but switch things out on top with a statement-making blouse like this one that's perfect for all your Zoom calls.

4 Leggings Lululemon Align Pant 2 Lululemon Size 0-20 $98 See On Lululemon The limit does not exist when it comes to black leggings. They’re an absolute must-have because they’re impossibly easy to style and work year-round. Layer these under a dress, sweatshirt, or jacket for a cozy winter look.

5 The Hoop Earrings Sade Hoop Bychari One Size $60 See On Bychari No jewelry box is complete without a pair of dainty gold hoops. Whether you’re rocking sweats for the 100th day in a row or opting for something more formal, these beauties will work for any occasion. Bonus, they make you look instantly pulled together on video.

6 The Slippers Ugg Scuffette II Suede Sheepskin Slippers Saks Fifth Avenue Size 5-12 $90 See On Saks Fifth Avenue If you haven’t taken the plunge on a designated pair of house slippers yet, what are you waiting for? The cozier the better, which is why these slips from Ugg are an editor favorite.

7 The Puffer Coat Wilfred The Cloud Puff Mock-neck goose-down puffer jacket Aritzia Size 2XS-L $249 See On Aritzia Winter is coming. So, it’s time to update your coat game with something functional and warm, but also slightly unexpected, like this bold purple puffer number.

8 The Bralette Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette Skims Size XXS-4X $32 See On Skims It’s hard to see bras making any kind of comeback in the post-pandemic world, but if any one style has a fair shot, it’s the bralette. They offer just a touch of support and so cozy you can wear them all day, seriously.

9 The Tracksuit Osei Academy Tracksuit Osei en Rose Size S-3XL $225 See on Osei en Rose Sweats tend to get the most attention in neutral palettes, but they can be colorful, too. This berry hue and Kenté cloth detail will look stellar with the matching joggers, but it can also shine separately worn with your favorite denim and white sneakers.