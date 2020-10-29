There’s very little doubt that 2020 was the year comfiness reigned supreme. As people hunkered in their homes and adjusted to working remotely, they've totally revamped their wardrobe essentials. Leisurewear stepped into the spotlight and has pretty much stayed there ever since. Sweatsuits are now a completely acceptable form of office wear, and PJs are no longer relegated to just the bedroom. (Because if you haven’t worn silk separates to the grocery store yet, you haven’t truly lived.)
What do these new dressing norms signal for the future of fashion? For starters, comfy clothing isn’t going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. While just last year athleisure sales were beginning to slow down after years of rapid growth, and some predicted its inevitable demise, the pandemic came along and quickly changed that trajectory. These days, we’re experiencing an undeniable athleisure boom as people flock to their favorite retail sites to stock up on biker shorts, oversized hoodies, and yoga pants.
Even when the pandemic is a thing of the past and we all get back to actual commutes and meetings IRL, there’s going to be a significant transition phase. For some of us, it’s not going to be easy to swap out leggings for real pants that have buttons. But that’s why it’s important to invest in items that will stand the test of time, no matter what the trends say.
Ahead, check out an editor-approved list of fashion essentials that you should consider to be the new wardrobe staples. These are pieces that will be in frequent rotation in your closet, whether you remain more comfort-over-everything or you can’t wait to start dressing up again.
