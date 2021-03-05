While runway shows and presentations in New York will happening well into March, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks are coming at a clip. And though the logistics are totally different than in years past, designers are getting creative with the ways in which they present their collections. Fortunately, the fashion itself is just as awe-inspiring as ever before.

For some designers, that means presenting a runway show that’s either set outside or socially distanced in large indoor spaces. For others, they have simply sent out a gorgeously photographed look book of what is to come. And even more still have fully embraced technology to either live-stream or create an augmented reality world in which you feel as though you’re sitting front row.

As for the clothing, there has been a healthy mix of pared-down classics that seem to relate to everyone’s current life pace, as well as fun and flirty silhouettes that infuse a little uplifting whimsy into a space that is in desperate need. There are timeless knits, denim, and tailored suiting abound, peppered in with everything from crinoline-shaped dresses, mixed print looks, and animal prints aplenty.

Find everything to know about the rest of Fashion Month below.

Prada Fall 2021 Collection Show Courtesy of Prada Prada debuted a Fall 2021 show via livestream. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada designed a collection rooted in black, with overcoats and bags peppered throughout in bright tones of blue, green, and yellow. Perhaps the most talked-about accessory that walked the runway, however, was the handbag gloves, which was an opera-length glove that had a little purse attached to the top of one hand. Though barely the size of a credit card, it was certainly a lesson in mini bags gone extreme.

Roberto Cavalli Fall 2021 Collection Lookbook Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli Fausto Puglisi’s designs for Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2021 collection centers around one trend in particular: animal print. Evening dresses, sleek suiting, and athletic shorts are rendered in a variety of contrasting leopard and tiger prints. The lookbook is bold, unapologetic, and set against a white backdrop with nothing but a series of black vintage cars to accessorize the set.

Vivienne Westwood Fall 2021 Collection Lookbook Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood debuted her Fall 2021 collection via look book, a common modification in the age of Covid. In a press release, the designer shared that 90% of the apparel in this collection was “made from materials that have a reduced impact on our environment.” Though the British designer has long been a pioneer in sustainability, it’s a fairly new practice for her to create original pieces from upcycled materials, like the denim she has included for the coming season. The collection is iconically colorful, rife with contrasting patterns, brightly toned suiting, crafty knits, and more.

Molly Goddard Fall 2021 Collection Show Courtesy of Molly Goddard Molly Goddard produced a runway collection that was streamed online for all to see. Set against a bright yellow background, she presented her iconic ruffled confections with voluminous dresses aplenty. Peppered in, however, was a more pared down version of Goddard’s signature designs with skirt suits, cardigan sets, and tailored blazers.