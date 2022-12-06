I feel comfortable saying that Florence Pugh was the bell of Monday night’s ball AKA the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Don’t Worry Darling star stunned, walking the red carpet wearing a Valentino gown in the exact same shade.

Pugh’s custom look was based on a backless gown that debuted on the runway at Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Spring 2023 show. The glamorous (and festive!) dress — which might be one of the most fabulous red dresses I’ve ever laid eyes on — was designed with pockets, a dramatic train, and slinky spaghetti straps that revealed the tiniest glimpse of elegant sideboob. Wearing her hair slicked back, with a dark berry red lip, Pugh simply stole the show.

For the after-party later that night, the actress slipped into another Valentino design. This time, glitz was the main element. Her low-cut dress was covered in dazzling, gold sequins and included a sheer hemline with starry embellishments. Pugh — who walked the red carpet Piccioli and later presented him with the Designer of the Year Award — hasn’t been shy about her love for the fashion house.

“Wearing @pppiccioli dresses [is] so easy, I step into his elegant designs and become alive,” she wrote on Instagram back in October. “Thank you for making me feel my best, for filling me with confidence and love. I appreciate it all.”

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images