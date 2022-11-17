The buzz over skin care devices isn’t new, but FOREO’s T-sonic facial brushes have been gaining a lot of attention lately. With hygienic silicone bristles and gentle but effective vibrations, they help slough off dead skin, dirt, and makeup in a way your fingers can’t compete with. The line has already earned a spot on the bathroom counters of several celebrities — and during FOREO’s Black Friday sale, you can save up to 50% on some of its bestsellers.

Venus Williams is a devotee of FOREO devices, and Rita Ora and Jessica Alba have sung the praises of the LUNA 3 in particular. Ora has said of the device, “It opens all my pores and gets all my excess make up off that I’ve missed with me just washing my face with my hands and a scrub.” Meanwhile, Alba once gushed, “It feels AMAZING.”

FOREO has utilized its T-sonic technology for a range of skin and oral care devices (think: electric toothbrushes). And you can get up to 50% off through December 2 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

32% Off The Cult-Favorite LUNA 3

A spin on the original Luna facial brush, the Luna 3 offers 16 different pulsating intensities, helping to remove pore-clogging sweat, oil, and dirt to minimize breakouts. It’s available in three versions: normal skin, sensitive skin, and combination skin.

Glowing review: “I bought this like a month ago, I am using it twice a week and I can see significant results.Happy so far.”

50% Off This Super Charged Facial Tool

With Hyper-Infusion Technology that uses a combination of heat and massage, the UFO 2 helps to push the active ingredients from your face mask deep into your skin, giving your skin long-lasting hydration and a supple finish. And, with its cooling Cryo-therapy function, it can also help smooth skin and soothe puffiness.

Glowing review: “Feels terrific and have had visible results in a short while. Because it is so easy and quick to use, I am more consistent with this part of my skincare. I do recommend.”

48% Off This Sonic Toothbrush

The ISSA 3 holds the distinction of “the world’s first silicone sonic toothbrush,” according to FOREO — its 360-degree brush head cleans teeth and gums, while its back cleans the cheeks and tongue. With its Sonic Pulse technology, 16 intensities, and soft, silicone bristles, it helps to improve your mouth’s hygiene while being gentle on teeth and gums.

Glowing reviewer: “This toothbrush does an excellent job of timing the brushing and leaving my teeth feeling so fresh and clean”