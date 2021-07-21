Beauty

Let's Try Some TikTok-Viral Foundation Balms, Shall We?

I finally gave in to a TikTok trend.

These foundation balms are going viral on TikTok, so I put them to the test.
By Tamim Alnuweiri

Chances are you’ve seen countless people on TikTok raving about foundation balms.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The proof? A couple of months ago, KVD's foundation balm went viral with over 9 million hits on TikTok. Fast forward to today, and #kvdgoodapple has racked up over 79 million views. So I couldn’t resist trying the product (and other foundation balms) for myself.

