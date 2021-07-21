Beauty
I finally gave in to a TikTok trend.
Getty Images/PeopleImages
Chances are you’ve seen countless people on TikTok raving about foundation balms.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The proof? A couple of months ago, KVD's foundation balm went viral with over 9 million hits on TikTok. Fast forward to today, and #kvdgoodapple has racked up over 79 million views. So I couldn’t resist trying the product (and other foundation balms) for myself.