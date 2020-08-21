Body acne is most definitely a real problem that many of us suffer from. It may not always be that comfortable to talk about, but it affects a lot of us — particularly during this time of year. When things get hot and sweaty (or we are exercising more), we can experience breakouts on all areas from our back and bum to the legs. The good news is that Frank Body's new charcoal scrub and mask is here to save our skin. Keep reading to learn about that, along with six other new hero beauty products out recently.

Frank's scrub contains a spot-fighting combo of charcoal and tea tree oil, both of which promise to tackle blemishes and painful spots, no matter the area. It can be used as a scrub, like many of Frank's bestsellers, as well as a longer-use mask, to really draw out impurities from skin. It's the brand's first charcoal product, and if their history is anything to go by, it will be a total hit for beauty babes.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the brilliant new scrub, along with six other amazing new products out this week.