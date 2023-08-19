Few experiences are as intense as engagement ring shopping. Sorting out cut, color, clarity, and crucial carats — all while trying to choose a ring that you’ll still adore in 20 years’ time — can feel much like the process that produces natural diamonds: Pressurized. That’s exactly why bespoke jewelry label Frank Darling wants clients to be able to design a custom ring that fits their budget, with transparency at every step of the process.

The best part is that you don’t have to pay a premium to design a stunning sparkler exactly to your liking — whether that’s a simple solitaire or a three-stone dazzler that can be seen from space. The website makes is easy to pick your preferred setting, stone, and style. Custom engraving is complimentary. And if you’re not sure what your preferences are yet, there’s a super-simple quiz that leads to a free, custom sketch of your dream ring — courtesy of the New York City-based design team.

You can also work one-on-one with a jewelry designer to create an entirely unique ring. There are showrooms in San Francisco and New York, but you don’t have to live nearby to take advantage of this service thanks to virtual consultations. Wherever you are, your designer can ship free, high-quality replicas to give you the most precise idea as to how your design will look and feel before you settle on a final decision.

With an eye towards sustainability, Frank Darling curates a selection of both conflict-free natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds. The brand exclusively uses recycled diamonds as accent stones, and crafts every piece from recycled gold. It offers stones and settings in designs as unique as the clientele — and all rings are carefully crafted by hand.

Frank Darling customers are obsessed with the gorgeous results and stellar service: Scroll on for a selection of the most stunning rings.

1. A Stunning Stripped-Down Solitaire

Whatever your aesthetic, the Harper solitaire ring can accommodate it. Stacking flush against a simple band and a medium profile, this version features a two-carat oval diamond set in a thin band with four claw prongs, but you can always customize the shape, size, and band material. Consider this the black leather loafer of wedding rings: You’ll keep it forever, it goes with everything, and it’ll never go out of style.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.5 — 2.0 millimeters

2. The Ring With A Hidden Halo Of Delicate Diamonds

One of Frank Darling’s most popular designs, the Plunge Hidden Halo ring presents as a minimal, iconic solitaire — which it is — but it contains a surprise in the form of a hidden halo of tiny diamonds set just beneath the main stone. Set against a comfort fit band, the low profile ring will stack flush with your wedding band. If you’re a minimalist who craves a ring with just a little extra zhuzh, this is the one for you. Shown here in a two-carat emerald-cut sparkler.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.5 — 2.0 millimeters

3. A Timeless Trinity Ring For Past, Present, & Future

With a name like “The OG,” you know you’re about to lay your eyes on one of Frank Darling’s tried and true designs. With a round center stone flanked by two dazzling accent diamonds all set in a classic 1.8-millimeter comfort fit band, it’s easy to see why one of the brand’s original designs is still a sought-after favorite. (It’s also available with emerald-cut diamonds.) You’ll never want to take it off — but that’s the point, after all.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.8 millimeters

4. This Modern Classic With Baguette Accents

Poet W.H. Auden is quoted as saying “the eye...tends to be impatient,” and this three-stone ring is a stunning argument in favor of variation’s power. Frank Darling’s freshest design, it features an oval diamond framed by east-west baguette diamonds. Its variety of stone settings and shapes will surprise and delight the eye — this is the anything-but-basic ring you’ve been searching for.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.5 millimeters

5. A Crisp Solitaire With Floral-Inspired Prongs

The classics are so called for a reason: the Cathedral Royale setting will look just as relevant 20 years from now as it does today. Hand-made in New York, it features a six-prong art nouveau setting with a floral-inspired, petal-like shape, and a 1.8-millimeter comfort fit band. If you have a size or shape other than this two-carat round stone in mind, you can choose from a plethora of options. This ring will stack flush with your wedding band, and is bound to win more “ahhhs” than you can count.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.8 millimeters

6. This Rock ‘N’ Roll Gum Drop Ring

Rule-breakers will love the Gum Drop ring: It redefines the expectations of wedding jewelry with an extra-chunky bezel setting containing a two-carat emerald-cut diamond for a look that’s pure rock ‘n roll. The style is also available with a round cut, if you prefer, which in no way dulls its edge. Sparkling, yet solid — like the union that inspired its purchase.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.5 millimeters

7. A Chunky, Statement-Making Art Deco Ring

The Deco Clutch ring was inspired by the 1920s Art Deco movement, and it makes a stunning, vintage-inspired statement. Hefty in the best sense, it features a two-carat emerald-cut diamond modernized by Frank Darling’s signature clutch basket, which is then flanked by rows of bar-set baguette diamonds. Pair it with a diamond eternity band for even more eye-catching Gatsby glamor.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 3 millimeters

8. This Geometric Ring With An East-West Diamond

A classic with a twist, the Clutch E.W. ring turns the timeless solitaire style literally on its head, placing the two-carat diamond east-west in a low-profile, half-bezel setting. Minimalism can be surprising and statement-making, and this geometric stunner (shown here in an emerald cut) is the proof.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.5 — 2.0 millimeters

9. This Vintage-Inspired Ring With Milgrain Trim

Anyone who adores vintage style should consider Frank Darling’s Milgrain ring; the hand-hewn milgrain with a textured bezel setting feels old-world in the best sense. Here, it encircles a 1.5-carat oval diamond set in a woven basket for a touch of modernity.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.5 millimeters

10. This Knife-Edge Ring With An East-West Solitaire

The east-west half-bezels that cradle the diamond in the Plutch ring are a delicate yet modern touch that perfectly accents the 1.5-inch knife-edge band. Crafted to sit flush with your wedding band, this ring stuns with its simple sophistication. The two-carat marquise diamond shown here emphasizes its natural lines, but there are plenty of shapes and sizes to choose from.

Available sizes: 3 — 13 | Available band widths: 1.5 — 2 millimeters

