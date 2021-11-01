13 Holiday Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything

Has holiday shopping got you stressed? Please put that gift card down and slowly back away. Listen, we all know how tempting it is to take the easy way out when you’re trying to find a present for someone who’s hard to shop for and you’re at your wit’s end. But take a deep breath, because when you think about it, modern-day shopping is better than it’s ever been. We simply have everything we could have ever imagined right at our fingertips! Surely there has to be something out there for your most hard-to-shop-for loved one, right?

All you have to do is have some idea of what they love. Are they obsessed with the smell of coffee? So serious about their skincare routine that it kinda scares you? Do they always talk about their dream of showing off their vegetable-cutting skills on Chopped? Do they randomly talk about the virtues of tuna fish sandwiches?! Well, we can work with that! And yes, we already have gift ideas for them all!

Ahead, you’ll find 13 holiday gift ideas that are sure to dazzle even the most jaded giftee. Warning: These gifts are pretty fun, so you might be tempted to pull the ol’ “one for you, one for me” trick and pick up some for yourself!