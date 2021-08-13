Sweatpants. Leggings. T-Shirts. Slippers. We’ve come to accept that our quarantine wardrobe is built around these items. But what if you could dream bigger? That’s the message behind Ganni’s Spring 2022 collection, the first from the brand in a year and a half.

Set on the peak of CopenHill, Copenhagen’s ski slope that sits 278 feet above sea level, the latest Ganni collection debuted as the “antidote to locking down and staying home,” according to the show notes.

It is rife with fun-loving prints, bright colors, and layered looks, all centering around the notion of “dressing for you,” something we all learned to do even more during quarantine. Every piece — from tailored suiting to midi dresses, pants to cardigans — feels wearable, which, of course, was creative director Ditte Reffstrup’s paramount intention.

With bright white and deep black as anchors, Reffstrup experimented with a joyful color palette. There were bright red shorts styled with a seafoam green crop top and matching blazer, mesh midi dresses with full-coverage briefs and tanks underneath, and ‘90s babydoll dresses layered over long-sleeved tees and under tweed coats.

With this collection, Ganni continues their sustainable mission, using more eco-friendly and responsible materials than previous seasons. Even the location spoke to their goal to treat the earth with kindness and care, as the ski slope is built on top of Copenhagen’s largest green power plant.

See a selection of looks from the collection below.