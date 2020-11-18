Loungewear has become our 2020 wardrobe, and TBH, thank god. As someone who has worn loungewear as workwear for a long, long time (I'm a freelancer so work for myself and my home is my office), I'm so glad the majority of the population has stepped over into the cosy side with me. Demand for loungewear surged by 49% year-on-year during March and April of this year, and that number is surely growing now. This selection of gender-neutral loungewear may just convince you to make a purchase to invest in some new cosies.

The below selection includes plenty of unisex and gender-neutral options, from oversized hoodies to cosy sweaters, warm joggers, to even some cool shorts that you can pair with socks and slippers now, and alone when the weather heats up a bit.

I've found some gems from brands such as I and Me, ASOS Collusion, and iets frans that will delight and suit everyone, no matter your style or how you identify. I've also made sure to include pieces for all budgets, whether you want to keep things affordable or splash the cash a little more. Keep scrolling to pick your perfect comfy loungewear/2020 office-wear.