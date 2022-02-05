35 Genius Clothing Hacks That Can Save You So Much Money

The care and keeping of your clothes is an art in and of itself. I mean, how many times have you purchased a new piece on a whim, only to find when you bring it home that the care instructions read “Hand wash only, lay flat to dry” or “dry clean?” I consider myself pretty high maintenance about my clothes, and I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve actually hand washed a garment.

Luckily, there are easier — and cheaper — ways than sacrificing your clothing to the washing machine gods or shelling out the cash for a professional dry cleaner. For every step of the process – washing, drying, folding, and wearing – there are many not-so-well-known clothing hacks that can save you time and money and help you look your best.

Like instead of letting your clothes succumb to sweat stains, you can use this natural laundry bar to make them look good as new. Or, to make a basic outfit look a little more polished, arrange this detachable collar underneath the neckline – it’ll give the same effect as wearing a button down shirt, without the extra layers. No matter your style, there’s a money-saving trick or two in here that will make you wonder how you ever did without.

1 The Cloths That Give Clothes A Dry Cleaning Treatment In 20 Minutes Woolite At-Home Dry Cleaning and Stain Removal Cloths Amazon $21 See On Amazon Stick one of these Woolite at-home dry cleaning cloths in the dryer, and your slacks, blazers, sweaters, dress shirts, and other specialty items will come out fresh and ready to wear — just like they would if you took them to the actual dry cleaner. The spot cleaner and dryer-activated cloths lift stains, odors, and wrinkles with just a touch of the hand and 20 minutes in the dryer, so you can save your money and time for more important things, like buying more clothes.

2 This Easy-To-Use Fabric Shaver That Breathes New Life Into Old Clothes Bymore Fabric Shaver Amazon $26 See On Amazon This fabric shaver has six sharp stainless steel blades and three differently sized holes to remove lint, pills, and other signs of wear and tear from garments of all fabrics – without unraveling them. This one touch, one handed gadget collects all the excess fabric within its lint trap too, so there’s no mess for you to clean up.

3 A Strong Iron-On Adhesive That Permanently Alters Your Clothes At Home HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon If I’d known about this iron-on adhesive for hemming, I could have skipped so many trips to the tailor when shopping for a professional post-grad wardrobe. It’s an easy-to-use, heat-activated adhesive that permanently hems garments without any sewing. Just place the double-sided adhesive where you want the hem of your pants, skirt, or dress, fold, and iron to set it in place. It even works on heavy fabrics like denim and suede.

4 These Bra Hook Extenders With 13,000 Five-Star Reviews SAMGU Bra Extenders Amazon $6 See On Amazon Have a bra that doesn't fit? Extend the band size with these extenders instead of buying a ton of pricey new undergarments. The underside of these extenders have hooks that latch onto your existing bra, giving you up to 3 1/2 additional inches of room. Reviewers report these extenders are comfortable and fit their bras flawlessly, unlike other extenders.

5 These Charcoal Bags That Banish Odor From Stinky Shoes & Closets Marsheepy Charcoal Shoe Deodorizer Bags Amazon $15 See On Amazon These charcoal bags don’t look like much, but they’ll go the extra mile to naturally eliminate odors from your shoes, gym bag, car, or closet without any fragrance or perfume. Each portable 3-by-7 inch bag contains bamboo charcoal that works as a natural scent reducer by absorbing excess moisture.

6 This Wax Bar That Save Your Clothes From Pit Stains The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar Amazon $7 See On Amazon Pit stains happen, and it’s a bummer to lose your favorite shirts and bras to a natural bodil function. Luckily, The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar uses plant-based ingredients to effectively get rid of stains from sweat, makeup, grease, and other oil-based stains. The compact, 2-ounce bar is ideal for traveling so you can spot clean your clothes no matter where you lay your head.

7 These Discreet Button Extenders That Make Pants Fit Comfortably Flexible Button Waist Extenders for Pants (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon We’ve all felt the pain of a favorite pair of pants suddenly fitting a little more snugly than you’d like. These flexible button waist extenders will help you comfortably wear them again, adding 1-2 inches to the waistline instantly. Slip the elastic tie over the button to modify jeans, dress pants, or maternity clothes. These little black buttons are completely hidden, so no one will notice the difference.

8 These Comfortable Insoles That Have Over 37,000 Five-Star Reviews Walk·Hero Comfort and Support Feet Insoles Amazon $20 See On Amazon No need to splurge on an expensive pair of shoes — these insoles provide arch support and help ease the stress on your feet from uncomfortable shoes and common ailments. Insert these best-selling insoles into any pair of everyday shoes to instantly give them more cushion and shock absorption, which is perfect if you do a lot of walking or are on your feet for work.

9 This Non-Toxic Spot Remover That Eliminates Tough Stains Grandma's Secret Spot Remover, Pack of 3 Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re prone to spills (me) and are constantly staining your clothes (also me), then Grandma’s Secret Spot Remover will be a godsend. This concentrated, non-toxic pre-laundry treatment can be used to eliminate blood, food, grease, oil, grass, ink, beverages, paint, wax, polishes, and more from your clothes. The convenient 2-ounce bottles also make this treatment an easy thing to travel with, should any issues arise on vacay.

10 This Speciality Needle That Repairs Snags In An Instant Dritz Snag Repair Amazon $7 See On Amazon When you notice a snag in a beloved garment, don’t wait any longer for it to get worse: Fix it instantly and easily with the snag nab-it tool. “This little tool is a money saver, for sure,” one reviewer wrote. “It has helped me repair many items that would have either gone in the trash or become the unwanted center of attention eye sore.” Just pull it through to get rid of pesky snags and prevent further wear and tear. You can use this on anything from sweaters to upholstery.

11 This Gentle Cleaner That Makes Jewelry Look Shiny & New Again Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t replace or retire tarnished, dull jewelry — restore your favorite pieces’ sparkle with this gentle cleaner solution. Soaking your rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets in the non-toxic, ammonia-free solution for two minutes will make them look new without stripping the finish. This cleanser is suitable for precious metals, gemstones, diamonds, pearls, and more.

12 Some Durable Sponges That Scrub Grime Off Of Your Shoes In Seconds STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Eraser Sponge (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cleaning eraser sponges are truly as magical as they say. They’re made of a dense melamine material that gently but thoroughly cleans tons of household surfaces — including dirty shoes. If your white sneakers are caked with dirt and other debris, simply take a magic cleaning sponge to them, and watch them go back to new in seconds.

13 This Water Repelling Spray That Saves Your Footwear NANOMAN Shoe Protector Water Repellant Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your expensive shoes from damage just by spraying them down with this preventative water repellant spray. Great for sneakers, suede boots, and canvas shoes, this spray prevents stains and discoloration, extending the life of your footwear investment. “I have vintage footwear and clothes and [this spray] doesn't change the color of anything...not even suede,” one reviewer wrote. “After it dries you can put items under running water and does not get wet...like water off a ducks back.” Bonus: this spray even works on clothing and other textiles.

14 These Mesh Bags That Protect Your Delicates In The Wash GOGOODA 7PCS Laundry Mesh Bags Amazon $11 See On Amazon Washing your delicates, like undies, bras, and swimsuits in these mesh laundry bags will prevent them from becoming damaged or lost in the wash. These handy bags are made of a strong nylon that water and soap flow through easily while keeping your clothes safe from knots, snags, and pulling. The seven-pack of bags come in varying sizes up to 24-by-24 inches.

15 These Bra Strap Clips That Make Standard Bras Fit Different Shirts W-Plus Bra Strap Clips Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you have a bra you love that simply doesn’t work with your favorite top, or if the straps are starting to loosen, use this bra strap clip kit to hide your straps and discreetly give your chest a boost. The set of three clips and strap holders come in black, white, and beige colors, and comfortably attach to your bra straps behind your back. They’ll effectively keep those pesky straps out of sight and out of mind.

16 A Magical Spray That Helps Too-Small Shoes Fit Your Feet FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon A pair of too-tight shoes is no match for this shoe stretch spray. It softens leather, suede, canvas, synthetics, and linen, working to condition and stretch your shoes or boots as you walk. One reviewer used them on a pair of Doc Martens, which are known for being difficult to break in. After using this spray and a shoe stretcher, they wrote “Both boots now feel perfect and there was very little break in period after that. I love this stuff!”

17 This Fleece Jacket That You Can Layer Or Wear On Its Own Amazon Essentials Full Zip Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Got a cute lightweight coat you want to wear year-round? Layer this polar fleece jacket underneath it to make it winter-appropriate. Its soft, lightweight fabric and close-but-comfortable fit make it easy to layer, so you can get your money’s worth out of your wardrobe. Get it in multiple colors and patterns so you can coordinate with every jacket in your closet. Of course, this cozy jacket is also a great thing to wear on its own on a slightly warmer day. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 33

18 This Vacuum Attachment That Helps Your Dryer Run More Efficiently Dryer Vent Cleaner Vacuum Hose Attachment Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cleaning out your lint trap regularly with this dryer vent vacuum hose attachment kit is good for your appliance and your clothes. It’ll help your dryer run more efficiently, saving you money on your electric bill and preventing you from having to dry your clothes multiple times in one cycle, keeping your garments from shrinkage and wear.

19 This 100% Cotton Detachable Collar That Can Elevate Any Outfit Fake Detachable Dickey Collar Amazon $9 See On Amazon To get the look of a layered collared shirt without the weight and warmth of an an actual collared shirt, use this dickey collar. Secure it under the neckline of a sweater, sweatshirt, or even a dress to elevate the ensemble and make certain outfits office-appropriate. It looks completely real with a crisp collar and real buttons, and comes in white, black, and pink to coordinate with all your clothes.

20 These Iron-On Denim Patches That Repair Your Jeans In Just 1 Minute ZEFFKA Premium Quality Denim Iron-on Jean Patches Amazon $8 See On Amazon These iron-on jean patches can help extend the life of your denim. These 3-by-4 inch patches come in four different shades of blue to match a wide variety of jeans. Preheat your iron as hot as it goes, place the patch over the hole and iron over it, applying pressure for 60 seconds. That’s all you need to do to repair holes from the inside or the outside — no sewing required. The resulting patched jeans can still be machine washed and reviewers note these hold up well over time.

21 This Shoe Sponge That Gives Leather Goods An Instant Shine KIWI Shoe Shine Sponge For All Colors Amazon $5 See On Amazon If your boots, dress shoes, or leather accessories are looking a little dull, try restoring their shine with this shoe shine sponge. This silicone-infused sponge is suitable for all colors, and you can use it at home or on the go. Just clear any dirt and dust from the shoes, and wipe the sponge lightly over the surface of your shoes, bag, or luggage to give it an eye-catching shine before an interview, a wedding, or another special occasion.

22 The All-Natural Cedar Rings That Protect Clothes From Moths Cedar Hyde Cedar Blocks & Balls for Clothes Storage Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cedar rings and balls are a natural solution for keeping your clothes and shoes fresh-smelling and pest-free. Loop them over a hanger or tuck them in your drawers to keep moths and other insects from chewing on your sweaters and to keep your clothes free from must and mold. The set comes with 30 rings and 10 balls, so you’ll have more than enough to outfit your entire wardrobe.

23 These Fleece Liners That Make Any Boots Snow-Friendly Snowy Magnolia Fleece Boot Liner With Knitted Cuff (2 Pairs) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Turn your rain boots, dress boots, or combat boots into winter boots with these fleece boot liners and literally double your shoes’ usage. They’re super warm, and will help keep snow and rain from going into any mid-calf boots. Fold the cuff over the top of your boots to keep them in place and add some wintery flair to your ‘fit. Available sizes: 5-8 – 8-10

Available colors: 4

24 This Sturdy Shoe Stretching Kit That Works Better Than Wood Shoe Stretcher 4-way Shoe Widener Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can use this four-way shoe stretcher with or without an accompanying spray to help lengthen or widen the fit of your kicks. Sturdier than most wood stretchers, this tool can help you get the perfect fit without any painful blisters. They work with almost any kind of shoe, and come in various sizes for men’s and women’s shoes.

25 These Pretty Drawer Liners That Make Your Clothes Smell Like A Garden Hassett Green London Lilac & Lavender Scented Drawer Liners (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These lilac and lavender scented drawer liners will add a lovely, light floral scent to your clothes, keeping away must and moldy smells. These sheets are easy to use too. Just add a couple of them on the bottom of your drawers or shelves before placing your clothes on top of them. They’ll come out lightly floral scented, and in the same condition you put them away in.

26 A Multi-Tasking Bra That You Can Wear Under Everything Calvin Klein Constant Convertible Strap Lightly Lined Demi Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of buying multiple bras to suit all your shirts and tanks, try buying one well-fitting bra that you can wear multiple ways. This Calvin Klein convertable bra has classic demi cups and an underwire for support and a touch of life. The star here is the straps; you can wear them three different ways, allowing this bra to be worn under almost any racerback, strapless, off-shoulder, or low-cut top. Available sizes: 32B – 38D

Available colors: 3

27 A Handheld Steamer To Remove Wrinkles With Ease Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Steaming your clothes instead of ironing them will give them the same crisp, wrinkle-free look with half the effort. This handheld clothes steamer is perfect for smoothing and refreshing all fabrics, and is lightweight and portable enough to take on the road too. Use it to refresh your blouse before work, steam your dress before a wedding, or make your bedsheets look smooth and inviting.

28 These All-Natural Wool Balls That Reduce Dryer Time Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These 100% wool dryer balls help shorten drying time, reduce wrinkles, and extend the life of your clothes and linens. And the best part? They’re reusable, so you can stop wasting your money on ineffective, wasteful dryer sheets all while improving your laundry efficiency. These endlessly reusable balls help fluff your clothes, giving them an off-the-line feel with a far more efficient drying time.

29 This Fabric Dye That Can Rejuvinate Faded Garments Rit All-Purpose Liquid Dye Amazon $7 See On Amazon After your favorite T-shirt or jeans have gone through the wash more times than you can count, they’ll start to fade and show their age. Restore their vibrancy with Rit’s all-purpose fabric dye, which comes in over 30 different colors. It works well for cotton, linen, silk, wool, rayon, or even nylon. Use any extra dye on plain white clothes for a fun tie-dye or ombre effect.

30 These Shirt Extenders That Gives You The Look Of Edgy Layers Vanrose Jan Half Slips Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get the look of a long layered shirt without actually investing in an expensive oversized shirt. These half length shirt extenders allows the hem to peek out from underneath your sweatshirt or sweater, elevating a basic outfit and giving it a streetwear-inspired edge. It’s made of a soft, comfortable cotton/spandex blend for a bit of stretchy comfort. If the baggy dress shirt look isn’t your style, you can also rock lacy or ruffled half slips to shake up your look.

31 An 8-Pack Of Necklace Extenders That Attach To Jewelry With Ease D-buy 8 Pieces Stainless Steel Necklace Extender Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you struggle to close necklace, bracelet, or anklet clasps yourself or just want to add some extra length to your favorite jewelry, this eight-pack of stainless steel extenders that one Amazon reviewer called a “godsend” are your answer. Classic lobster claws make these easy to grasp, and the gold and silver finishes on these chains are subtle additions to your existing jewelry. This pack of eight includes extenders that can add 2, 3, 4, or 6 inches in two different colors.

32 A Multipack Of Boot Cuffs That Keep You Stylish Without Bulky Socks Kaariss Women Winter Warm Crochet Knitted Boot Cuff Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pair these crochet knitted boot cuffs with your favorite pair of tall boots, and save yourself the money and hassle of buying special boot socks. They’re not only an adorable accent piece, but also a warm, functional accessory for winter dressing. Each pack of three or four cuffs come in tons of colors to complement boots and pants of all colors, and reviewers report that they fit snugly but comfortably.

33 These Subtle Clear Protectors Prevent Damage To Your High Heels Solemates High Heel Protectors: 3 Sizes Amazon $20 See On Amazon What do outdoor events, city streets, and cobblestone pathways have in common? They’re all the enemy of high heels. Protect your stilettos with these subtle high heel protectors, which prevent you from sinking into soft surfaces or cracks. This simple addition will make your heels last longer and help keep you on your feet all night long.

34 These Disposable Masks That Protect Your Clothes From Makeup True Fit Try On Disposable Makeup Mask Amazon $8 See On Amazon These disposable makeup masks protect your clothes from makeup smears, perfect for special occasions when you’re getting dressed after putting on makeup. They come in a tissue-style box, and are handy to keep around for a night out, in a dressing room, or for weddings and formal events to prevent a hefty dry cleaning bill.