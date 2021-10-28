44 Genius Products That Solve Expensive Problems Around Your House

Whether you’re a renter or a homeowner, there are always projects to be done around the house. When you rent, your landlord will often take care of the major renovations and replacements, but you’re probably still responsible for everyday projects and changes. And of course, if you own a home, you’re responsible for it all — and home projects of all scales can add up fast. Even projects that seem like they should be simple can require expensive specialists or replacement parts, much to your wallet’s chagrin. And in today’s ultra-competitive home market, buyers are more likely to settle for a house that needs a little (or a lot) of TLC.

Luckily, there’s a way to DIY almost everything, which will save you a ton of money — so long as you’re willing to put in a little elbow grease. The materials for many common projects can be found on Amazon, whether you’re looking to restore your wood furniture using a set of wood markers or repair your toilet with this valve and flapper kit. Some are permanent solutions, and others are quick fixes, but if saving money is what you’re after, they’ll all get the job done. (In fact, everything on this list is $60 or less and many are much cheaper alternatives to what you might think needs to be done.) Keep scrolling to find 44 products that will fix your expensive problems at a much less expensive price.

1 These Soundproofing Foam Tiles Absorb Noise & Reduce Echoes XIN&LOG Acoustic Foam Panel Soundproofing Wall Tiles (48-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Maybe you’re a musician, record a podcast, or simply don’t want your neighbors listening in on your Zoom meetings. These 12-inch foam wall tiles absorb sound, preventing it from traveling to other rooms and disturbing the peace. One reviewer wrote, “We ordered 92 of these and made our basement really soundproof for rehearsing. It’s amazing how much better it sounds and how quiet it is outside the house now.”

2 A Specialized Glue That Holds Screws & Metal Fasteners In Place — And It’s Safe To Use On Your Car Loctite Heavy Duty Threadlocker Amazon $6 See On Amazon Over time, the vibrations of your car, motorcycle, lawn mower, and more can cause screws and metal fasteners to loosen, resulting in a potentially expensive fix. You can use a dab of Loctite glue to keep them in place: Its not-too-thick-not-too-thin consistency is strong enough to hold them in place securely but won’t prevent you from intentionally removing the screw in the future. One reviewer wrote “Just a dab of it along the threads provides the necessary grip to discourage screws from loosening...This works for everything that has screws and experiences vibration.” And at six dollars, who can argue with the price?

3 These Terracotta Self-Watering Stakes For Low-Maintenance Houseplants FAMILy Plant Watering Stakes (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon So you’re headed out of town on a much-needed vacation, but what about your houseplants? There’s no need to hire a plant sitter: Drive these plant watering stakes into the dirt of each pot, and carefully flip a full water bottle over it so it drains into the stake. Over the next seven to 10 days, the stake will slowly release water into the soil, keeping it moisturized evenly and thoroughly without overwatering. It’s a win-win: You won’t have to put your precious plants in someone else’s care, and you can enjoy your vacation knowing that your plants will be alive and healthy when you return.

4 These Markers Fill In Scratches To Make Wood Walls, Furniture & Floors Look New Again Katzco Furniture Wood Markers Repair Kit (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I have some vintage wooden furniture pieces that traveled with me to at least three homes, and they’ve got the scars to prove it. Restoring the wood would be an expensive fix, but filling in the scratches with these wood repair markers is easy and cheap. The 13-piece kit includes six different shades of markers, six wax sticks, and a wax stick sharpener. Simply draw over the scratch or abrasion with the appropriate marker and allow it to dry, using the wax sticks first for particularly deep scratches.

5 This Tool Has Everything You Need To Fill In Nail Holes & Get Your Security Deposit Back 3M High Strength All in One Applicator Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon As a renter, sometimes, making holes in your walls is unavoidable. But to make sure you get your security deposit back intact, fill in the holes before move out with this high strength spackle applicator tool. It fills in holes up to 3 inches in diameter with a spackling compound that’s faster and easier to use than traditional vinyl spackle. Apply some of the formula to the hole you’re filling in, smooth it over with the flat end of the bottle, and use the sander on the lid for professional-looking results.

6 This Kit Will Help You Restore Leather Seats, Furniture & More Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Leather Conditioner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make your leather car seats, couch, jackets, boots, and more look brand new again using this leather cleaner and conditioner kit. The colorless and odorless cleaner is pH-balanced to preserve the strength and durability of the leather while lifting dirts and oils from its pores, and you should always follow up with the conditioner, which contains vitamin E to nourish the surface and reduce UV damage. There’s no need to tote your clothing off to the dry cleaner or get your car’s interior detailed when you can keep the leather in pristine condition all on your own — just check out the reviews for proof.

7 A High-Efficiency Shower Head That Could Save You Money On Your Water Bill High Sierra's All Metal High Efficiency Low Flow Showerhead Amazon $40 See On Amazon Your current shower head may be wasting water and driving your bills up every month. Luckily, it’s easy to swap it out for this high-efficiency and low-flow shower head without the help of a plumber. It uses only 1.5 gallons of water per minute with a steady stream that provides just the right amount of pressure. Choose one of four metal finishes, and you can have your new shower head up and running in less than 10 minutes.

8 Skip Replacing Your Deck — Just Use This Wood Stain That Protects It From The Elements Cabot Wood Toned Deck & Siding Low VOC Exterior Stain Amazon $52 See On Amazon Protect your fencing, your porch, or your deck with this wood toned deck and siding stain. The translucent stain protects wood surfaces from water and enhances its natural appearance. It penetrates deeply for full protection and fading prevention, and reviewers report that results last about a year in full sun conditions.

9 This Washing Machine Cleaner With Over 100,000 Five-Star Ratings Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Though it seems redundant, it’s important to clean your washing machine regularly to prevent the buildup of odor and residue that can transfer to your clothes. Use this six-month supply of Affrresh washing machine cleaner to keep things fresh and clean: Once per month, simply toss one of the tablets into an empty washer, and run it on a self-cleaning cycle. The results will go further than you can see to deeply clean the pump, valve, basket, drum, and filter of your washing machine, so you can be confident in the cleanliness of your clothes, sheets, and towels.

10 This Marker Paints Your Grout To Make Your Counters, Backsplash & Tiled Floor Look New Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Intricately-tiled floors, showers, backsplashes, and more look great at first, but can quickly become dull and dirty due to built up grime in the grout. If cleaning isn’t cutting it, just use this budget-friendly tile paint marker to restore your grout to looking new again. The water-based formula works in any room and applies easily to paint and recolor your grout instantly. A precision applicator means it works even in tight spots.

11 This Powerful Cleanser That Amazon Reviewers Swear By For Cleaning Almost Any Grimy Surface Bar Keepers Friend Powder Cleanser (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 7,000 Amazon reviewers can testify to the effects of Bar Keepers Friend powder cleanser, a multi-use cleaning product for the kitchen, bathroom, and more. The bleach-free formula deeply cleans and polishes the surface of your sink, cookware, stovetop, counters, bathtub, shower, faucet, toilet, and more to remove tough stains like rust, tarnish, mineral deposits, and more. One reviewer wrote “I was thinking about getting both my sink and my tub reglazed, to the sum of $600...I thought, for $7.99, it’s worth a try. Best money ever spent! My sink looks great, my fridge looks spotless, I was able to get stubborn cooked on stains off my stove, my tub looks amazing!”

12 This Specially-Designed Mat Protects Your Cabinets From Water Damage Xtreme Mats Under Sink Bathroom Cabinet Mat Amazon $60 See On Amazon Protect yourself from unexpected leaks with this one easy investment: an under-sink cabinet mat. The sturdy rubber material with a raised edge can hold up to 3.3 gallons of water in the event of a leak. It fits snugly inside your cabinet with built-in channels to direct water and protect any items stored inside. Several sizes are available, so measure your cabinets carefully and double check for any plumbing on the bottom of the cabinet before purchasing.

13 A Pet Stain & Odor Spray With A Professional-Grade Formula Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pets tend to leave behind a trail of mess, whether they mean to or not. If you’re the parent to a fluffy child, you’ll want to stock up this stain and odor eliminator spray that cleans up urine, feces, vomit, and other gross stains. Its professional-strength bio-enzymatic formula penetrates carpet, upholstery, and other surfaces to eliminate both the stain itself and the offensive odor. Plus, it’s safe to use around kids and pets.

14 These Blackout Curtains Block Light & Absorb Sound For Your Best Sleep Yet NICETOWN Blackout Window Curtain Panels Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you work the late shift or enjoy sleeping in, these blackout curtains will ensure you get the uninterrupted rest you deserve. Hang the two panels in your room, a nursery, or anywhere you enjoy a nap to block out light, absorb sound, and improve insulation (so you save on your electricity bill). They’re made with triple weave blackout fabric and come in 24 color options to match your decor. Each panel measures 52 inches wide by 84 inches long with silver grommets that make installation a breeze.

15 This Adhesive Strip Seals In Drafty Homes To Save You Money On Your Electric Bill CIKKIIO Self Adhesive Seal Strip Amazon $14 See On Amazon Winter is quickly approaching, which means now is the time to start sealing and insulating your home. Use this self-adhesive seal strip to insulate your doors and windows, preventing heat from escaping and cold air from entering. The adhesive is super strong, so once it’s stuck, it’s on for good. One reviewer reported that they saved about $30 on their electric bill after installing, so follow the instructions closely to stay cozy and start saving some money.

16 A Set Of Smart Plugs To Make Everything In Your Home Alexa-Enabled BN-LINK WiFi Heavy Duty Smart Plug Outlet (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you already have Alexa or Google Home devices, then why are you holding off on turning the rest of your house into a smart device haven? Start with these smart outlets, which help any electronic device become voice-activated when paired with an existing smart device. Set timers, create schedules, and control your electronics from anywhere with the compatible app. The energy monitoring function also allows you to track any device’s electricity usage, so you can use them responsibly and save money on your electric bill.

17 These Elevated Food & Water Bowls Keep Your Pet’s Food Messes Contained Neater Feeder Express Elevated Food and Water Bowls Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even small dogs can make big messes, which is where the Neater Feeder comes to the rescue. Designed for dogs up to 18 pounds, its innovative, elevated design contains both food and water spills with a splash guard at the back to protect your floors and walls. Every piece of the Neater Feeder is dishwasher-safe, so you can clean up after your pooch easily and without hassle.

18 This Double-Sided Cloth Cleans & Polishes Silver Jewelry Quickly & Easily Connoisseurs Silver Polishing Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon Over time, your silver jewelry can become tarnished and dull. Luckily, you don’t need a professional to clean and restore it to new: This affordable silver polishing cloth is double-sided for cleaning and polishing and rubs away built-up dirt and grime to make your earrings and necklaces look new again. One reviewer reported, “These polishing cloths are pretty much the same ones I used when I worked at a jewelry counter in a department store...For maintenance of silver, they are fantastic and get the job done quickly.”

19 A Portable Mending Machine For Basic Sewing Fixes SINGER Stitch Sew Quick Portable Mending Machine Amazon $14 See On Amazon No need to call grandma, summon a seamstress, or lug out a giant sewing machine: You can use this portable mending machine to make basic repairs to your clothes, like hemming. It’s particularly useful for bulky projects that might otherwise require hand-stitching. One reviewer used it to sew reinforced plastic to the zipper of a greenhouse door. Though there’s a steep learning curve, once you master using this machine, you’ll be mending your own clothes in no time.

20 This Professional-Quality Kitchen Thermometer With Clever Features & A Long Battery Life ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $18 See On Amazon At Thanksgiving this year, make sure that your turkey is locked, loaded, and ready to serve after checking it with this digital meat thermometer. Its ambidextrous backlit display automatically flips to make it easy to read the temperature, even from an awkward angle or if you’re using your left hand. It uses motion sensing to turn on automatically when the probe is opened and turn off when closed, and the included battery lasts up to 3,000 hours. You’ll no longer wonder if meat is done or ruin a cut by overcooking it. It’s also waterproof and magnetic for easy cleaning and storage once dinner is served.

21 This Alarm Sounds To Warn You Of Water Leaks Anywhere In Your Home THE BASEMENT WATCHDOG Model Battery Operated Water Alarm Amazon $12 See On Amazon The hassle, expense, and inconvenience of a major water leak anywhere in your home should be enough to get you to install one of these affordable battery-operated water alarms. It catches leaks as soon as they start, detecting as little as 1/32 of an inch of water and sounding a loud alarm. Place it anywhere a leak might occur, including next to a water heater, or under a laundry tub, sink, or dishwasher.

22 These Paints Are Perfect For Fixing Vintage Decor & Furniture Rub-N-Buff Color Assortment (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon To fix the paint on vintage furniture, hardware, and decor, there’s nothing better for the job than these Rub-N-Buff metallic paints. They offer a vintage finish that looks more realistic than spray paint or other alternatives, and a little goes a long way. Apply with your finger or a rag to cover imperfections or repaint a piece entirely: It offers a nice weathered finish that looks realistic and leaves behind zero mess.

23 This Small Dehumidifier Works Quickly in Humid Areas With The Potential For Mold SEAVON Electric Dehumidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Humid environments can result in mold, mildew, and other gross problems. Luckily, this compact dehumidifier is tiny but mighty, removing moisture from the air quickly and effectively. It’s great for serving small spaces up to 2,200 cubic feet and automatically stops when the water tank is full to prevent overflow. It’s easy to move from room to room as needed and runs quietly enough not to disturb your sleep.

24 This Set Of Bamboo Trivets Protects Your Counters From Hot Dishes & Comes With Their Own Stand Garkup Bamboo Trivet Mat Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect your counters and table from hot dishes by setting them down on one of the four bamboo trivets included in this set. When you’re done, organize all the trivets in the handy rack. The trivets are stylish and heat-resistant. The stand is compact, and the entire set is sleek enough to leave out on your counters all the time. They wipe clean with a damp cloth so you can continue using them for years to come.

25 This Digital Thermometer Also Keeps An Eye On Your Indoor Humidity ThermoPro Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep an eye on your indoor temperature and humidity using the ThermoPro digital hygrometer. Mold can begin to develop at just 55% humidity, so it’s important to keep an eye on it to keep your home comfortable and clean. The device is highly accurate and refreshes every 10 seconds, so you can even use it in a greenhouse or other places where temperature and humidity tend to fluctuate. Choose where you’d like to mount it: There’s a tabletop stand, a magnetic back, or a hanging hole to put it practically anywhere.

26 These Wool Dryer Balls Help Dry Your Clothes Faster & More Sustainably Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls are a much more sustainable and effective alternative to dryer sheets. Made from 100% New Zealand wool, they’re reusable over and over again, and help reduce lint and static while your clothes tumble. Unlike dryer sheets, there are no chemicals or synthetics, so they’re much more suitable for those with sensitive skin. For a subtle scent boost, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the dryer balls before use.

27 These Reusable Paper Towels Get More Absorbent The More You Use Them Mioeco Reusable Paper Towels (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Another environmental household swap is these reusable paper towels. Use them the same way you would paper towels: The absorbent, super thick cotton cleans up messes of all kinds effectively and easily, creating less waste than disposable towels. They’re made from 100% GOTS-certified organic unbleached cotton and can last for years with proper care.

28 A Not-So-Basic Tablecloth That Protects From Stains, Heat Damage & More sancua Rectangle Tablecloth Amazon $30 See On Amazon Set the scene for family meals (and protect your table) with this rectangular polyester tablecloth. The stain-resistant and wrinkle free cloth is heat-resistant and machine-washable, protecting whatever surface you’re covering from stains, spills, and heat damage. There are 16 colors and 14 sizes to choose from, so you can stock up for multiple occasions.

29 These Non-Slip Pads Prevent Your Furniture From Damaging Your Floors X-PROTECTOR Non-Slip Furniture Pads (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Protect your hardwood floors from scratches by installing these non-slip furniture pads onto the feet of your chairs and tables. They’ll keep your floors intact with the bonus feature of preventing your furniture from slipping out of place. They’re 1-inch thick and made with solid felt and soft rubber, and you can use them on practically any furniture piece that has the potential to slide across the floor.

30 This Reusable Wrap Is A Sustainable Alternative To Plastic Wrap Bee's Wrap Plastic and Silicone Free - Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ditch the plastic wrap in favor of bee’s wrap, a reusable cloth for covering food of all kinds. The three-piece set comes with three sizes of wrap that’s silicone- and plastic-free. After using, simply wash with soap and cool water and allow them to air dry before using them again. With the right care, they’ll last for years and save you tons of money on disposable alternatives.

31 An Epoxy Putty Kit That Fills In Holes In Rotted Wood System Three 1-Quart SculpWood Moldable Epoxy Putty Amazon $35 See On Amazon Rotted wood doesn’t mean you need to replace your window frame, railing, or door jam entirely. Mix together equal parts of the epoxy and hardener from this moldable epoxy putty kit to make a clay-like material as durable as wood. Form it into the empty space, and wait about 24 hours for it to cure and become solid. Both the epoxy and hardener will stay good for years when sealed properly, so it’s a worthwhile investment you can keep around for any projects that might come up.

32 A Rubber Seal For Your Garage Door Keeps Water, Snow & Leaves Out Papillon Universal Garage Door Threshold Seal Amazon $31 See On Amazon It might surprise you to learn that even your garage needs weatherproofing. This universal garage door threshold seal is an easy way to keep water, rain, snow, and leaves from entering your garage through the gap under the door. It also prevents warm air from escaping, which could reduce your energy bill. The rubber seal measures half an inch thick at its tallest point, so you can drive over it with ease and without fear of it cracking, shifting, or breaking.

33 These Traps Kill Pantry Moths & Are Nontoxic To Humans Dr. Killigan's Pantry Moth Traps (6 Count) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pantry moths are more than a pest: They’re a huge annoyance that can cost you your food. After disposing of any infected food, arrange these pantry moth traps strategically near their nest: The sticky surface contains potent pheromones that attract pantry moths to the trap. All you need to do is open, peel, and fold the traps, and they’re a safe, nontoxic, preventative solution.

34 This Toilet Repair Kit Offers An Inexpensive Solution To A Common Problem Fluidmaster Toilet Fill Valve and Flapper Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon One of the most common toilet repairs is fixing the fill valve and flapper. There’s no need to call in a plumber for such a simple fix when the solution is just $10 on Amazon and easy to fix yourself: This valve and flapper repair kit adjusts easily to fit different sized toilets and promises to install in 10 minutes or less to have your toilet flushing normally.

35 This Kit Unclogs Drains By Grabbing Hair & Other Debris Vastar Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Take on the grossly satisfying task of removing hair from your drains with this snake drain clog remover. Extend it down into your pipes and it catches hair and other debris on its burrs; all you have to do is insert, twist, and then pull it out. Doing this periodically can prevent serious blockage or clogs.

36 This Motion-Detecting Security Camera Helps You Keep An Eye On Your Home While You’re Away Blink Mini plug-in smart security camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can’t put a price on safety — except for in the case of the Blink mini smart security camera, which will cost you less than $35. Use it indoors to keep an eye on pets, kids, or just the house itself: It comes equipped with motion detection and two-way audio so you can speak to people and animals from the other end. Get alerts on your phone when motion is detected, and store whatever footage you’d like securely in the cloud. It takes just a few minutes to set up and you can feel safe leaving your pets and kids at home while you’re away.

37 This Reversible Cover Protects Your Sofa From Kids, Pets & Spills PureFit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give your current couch a facelift or protect a new couch from damage by covering it with this reversible quilted sofa cover. Three durable layers of microfiber fabric and foam filling prevent tears and protect your upholstery from stains, so your couch is officially kid and pet-proof. It fits any couch with a seat width up to 66 inches and has slip foam anchors and elastic straps to keep it in place without snagging, wrinkling, or shifting.

38 Fix That Wobbly, Noisy Ceiling Fan With This $10 Kit Frienda Ceiling Fan Blade Balancing Kit (4-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Is your ceiling fan wobbly and annoyingly noisy? To re-balance your ceiling fan blades without the help of a professional, try this $10 four-piece blade rebalancing kit. Attach the plastic strips to your blades along with the peel and stick weights to balance it out and prevent wobbling and sagging. You’ll prevent further wear and tear on your ceiling fan and reduce noise so the fan blades and other components can last even longer.

39 A Personal Space Heater To Warm Up Small Spaces In A Flash Lasko Ceramic Thermostat Space Heaters Amazon $25 See On Amazon When central heating fails (or is nonexistent), you’ll find respite in this personal ceramic space heater. It’s the perfect size for a home office or bedroom. With three heat settings and safety features like a tip-over switch and automatic shut off, it’s a trusted way to keep yourself warm year-round. There’s even a carrying handle to move it around easily, but at such an affordable price I know you’ll want to stock up on one for every room.

40 This Combination Surge Protector & Extension Cord Offers Convenience & Electronic Safety GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector Extension Cord Amazon $14 See On Amazon This surge protector extension cord offers a multipurpose solution to inconveniently-placed outlets and overloaded circuits. The cord is 10 feet long, so it can easily stretch behind furniture to make outlets more handy and easy to access. There’s also built-in protection from voltage spikes with automatic shutdown technology that kicks in if your surge protector experiences overheating or overvoltage. There are even twist-to-close safety covers so that curious hands can’t access open outlets.

41 This Shoe Organizer System Protects Shoes While Displaying Them ÉLEVER NEATLY Shoe Organizer Shoe Storage (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Carrie Bradshaw would approve of this shoe organizer system, which offers you a clear view of all your sneakers, stilettos, and slip-ons in a ventilated, stackable box. One purchase gets you six medium-size boxes with easy-to-open doors so you don’t have to undo the entire stack to access a pair on the bottom row. Use them in your closet to protect all your pairs from dust, mold, odor, and moisture.

42 A Portable Ironing Mat That Transforms Any Flat Surface Into An Ironing Board WLLIFE Portable Ironing Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Who has room for an entire ironing board? Certainly not me, which is why I love this portable ironing mat that turns any flat surface into an ironing board. The quilted surface with double-layered cotton inside is heat-resistant and folds up neatly when not in use. The benefit of using an ironing mat is that you can take it with you anywhere, so if you’re traveling to a fancy event that requires a freshly-pressed shirt, you don’t have to outsource your ironing.

43 A Fast-Acting Mold & Mildew Spray That Barely Requires Any Effort On Your Part RMR -86 Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Remove built-up mold and mildew without scrubbing just by spraying your shower, toilet, sink, and more with this instant mold and mildew stain remover spray. Spritz it onto the affected area, wait 15 seconds, then rinse clean — no elbow grease required. It’s even good for outdoor use, like on your fence, concrete, stucco, and walls.