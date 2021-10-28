Shopping
44 Genius Products That Solve Expensive Problems Around Your House
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Whether you’re a renter or a homeowner, there are always projects to be done around the house. When you rent, your landlord will often take care of the major renovations and replacements, but you’re probably still responsible for everyday projects and changes. And of course, if you own a home, you’re responsible for it all — and home projects of all scales can add up fast. Even projects that seem like they should be simple can require expensive specialists or replacement parts, much to your wallet’s chagrin. And in today’s ultra-competitive home market, buyers are more likely to settle for a house that needs a little (or a lot) of TLC.
Luckily, there’s a way to DIY almost everything, which will save you a ton of money — so long as you’re willing to put in a little elbow grease. The materials for many common projects can be found on Amazon, whether you’re looking to restore your wood furniture using a set of wood markers or repair your toilet with this valve and flapper kit. Some are permanent solutions, and others are quick fixes, but if saving money is what you’re after, they’ll all get the job done. (In fact, everything on this list is $60 or less and many are much cheaper alternatives to what you might think needs to be done.) Keep scrolling to find 44 products that will fix your expensive problems at a much less expensive price.