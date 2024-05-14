If anyone can pull off a controversial trend, it’s someone with as much style prowess as Gigi Hadid. Revered for her outfits both on and off the runway, the model can elevate just about any look and it has everything to do with her laidback approach to getting dressed. And for those not yet convinced, Hadid’s off-duty outfit just days after her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala is a prime example.

Last week, the model was photographed in New York City wearing a look that would make millennials everywhere (myself included) cringe... if it wasn’t so incredibly chic. Hadid layered a knee-length cardigan dress over relaxed jeans for her appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ and — whether it was the model’s intention or not — it felt very reminiscent of the early 2000s.

Gigi Hadid’s Dress Over Pants Outfit

Surprising no one, the mom-of-one’s look was centered around a long-line cardigan from her knitwear brand Guest in Residence. Hadid proved her label’s ‘Showtime’ sweater dress doubles as a top by pairing it with RE/DONE’s best-selling ‘Loose Long’ jeans in a light-wash. However, as Hadid demonstrates, the key to successfully wearing a dress over pants is by keeping the proportions of the overall outfit in mind. By leaving the long-sleeved cardigan unbuttoned, Hadid was able to break up the ensemble while showing off her chain belt, which is also very Y2K-coded, in the process.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Miu Miu Accessories

Really, though, it’s the vintage Miu Miu pumps (identified by The Hadid Closet on Instagram) that really gives the otherwise slouchy look a much-needed lift. Her accessories played an equally important role in bringing the look together. In addition to the gold chain belt, the model opted for a pair of sunglasses by DMY Studios, as well as Miu Miu’s highly-coveted East-West ‘Aracdie’ handbag — which makes sense considering she starred in the campaign celebrating the bag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Her assortment of jewelry for the look included a selection of rings, sparkling necklaces from high-end brand Jacquie Aiche and gemstone earrings with a floral settings — all of which were sourced by jeweler, Irene Neuwirth

Shop Her Look

When it comes to recreating Hadid’s look at home, it’s a lot simpler than you might think as it only requires a few pieces to pull it off — secure them below.

The collection of the same name also includes an assortment of bags made with Miu Miu’s heritage matelasse quilting, confirming that the brand is officially back in a really big way.