The third production of Vogue World just wrapped in Paris, and this latest installment — held at the Place Vendôme on Sunday, June 23 — might be the most memorable yet. The event was a whirlwind celebration of French fashion and athleticism, with surprise athletic performances. Imagine gymnasts leaping through hoops while models strutted in the latest Chanel looks, or a fencing duel staged in front of a row of editors eyeing Dior's upcoming collection.

Guests were a who's-who of current fashion royalty: pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, FKA Twigs, and Jodie Turner-Smith were all in attendance, along with Katy Perry and Serena Williams. And, of course, Gigi Hadid, who made a grand entrance on horseback alongside bestie Kendall Jenner, leaving everyone wondering: Is there anything this supermodel can't do?

Gigi’s “Naked Dress”

But it was Hadid's afterparty look that had everyone talking. The supermodel sashayed into Maxim's restaurant in a more playful look from Balmain's Resort 2025 collection that shimmered with an electric-blue life of its own. But this was not your average party dress.

Olivier Rousteing, the mastermind behind Balmain, knows how to dress his muse. He went full-on fashion illusionist, using strategically placed iridescent paillettes to create a trompe-l'oeil effect – essentially etching the female form onto the dress itself.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

This cheeky take on the "naked dress" trend had serious Jean Paul Gaultier vibes with the silhouette of a woman’s figure, reminding us that fashion is all about pushing boundaries and having a little fun.

Leaving little to the imagination (but somehow still managing to feel so sophisticated — that's the magic of Gigi Hadid, folks), the dress hugged her curves and flowed into a flirty mini skirt.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Hadid, ever the style icon, kept the rest of the look simple and sleek — just a simple pair of black Jimmy Choo pumps and dark shades — letting the dress be the undeniable star. With her hair slicked back and tucked behind her ears, all eyes were on the dazzling design.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid's after-party look was a masterclass in owning the room, all while leaving a little (or, depending how you see it, a lot) to the imagination.