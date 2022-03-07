Gigi Hadid’s new sneakers might just have won fashion week. That is, as far as street style wears are concerned. Hadid shared some snaps from Fashion Month on Instagram on Sunday, ranging from runway shows to editorials, and including a single photo of the coolest kicks you’ll ever see.

Halfway through the photo array, Hadid took a photo of what seems to be Fashion Week in a nutshell: a satin and resin Chanel handbag, Covid test, and killer bright white platform Converse sneakers that you’re going to want to shop asap.

Instagram.com/@gigihadid

Though the shoes are from a limited-edition collaboration with Kim Jones, these kicks not only feature a wavy platform sole that’s reminiscent of the ‘90s and early-aughts, but also a cool lace-up design that not only features the classic metal eyelets, but also clear plastic rings in between.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has shown off her Chuck Taylors, however, as she has quite the collection of the retro sneakers. She’s rocked bright yellow high-tops with joggers, all-black styles with low-rise pants and a crop top, and black and white classics with a white suiting look—to name a few.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition to Hadid’s exact style, shop some similar sneaks below as well, just in time for spring.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.