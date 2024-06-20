Gisele Bündchen is back in the headlines — and this time, it's not for walking a runway, but for gracing the crystal-clear waters of Miami. The supermodel was spotted paddleboarding with her boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, effectively quashing any recent rumors of a split.

This isn't the first time Bündchen and Valente have bonded over a paddleboard. The fit pair are often spotted enjoying water sports together, and it's clear they find a shared thrill in staying active. And let's talk about that physique! Even while casually paddling, Bündchen's toned form is undeniable. This is a woman who looks equally comfortable conquering a runway or conquering a wave.

Gisele’s Tiny Green Bikini

Forget the paparazzi-perfect poses. Here, Bündchen embraces a more relaxed vibe. In a vibrant green patterned string bikini, she commanded attention, not just for her athletic figure but also for her effortless style. And let's not forget the most important accessory of the day: Gisele's radiant, makeup-free glow. This supermodel proved that natural beauty is timeless, opting for a fresh face and a wide-brimmed straw hat (because sun safety is always chic).

But this Miami moment wasn't just about showcasing beach bods (though, let's be honest, she could launch a swimwear line based on this paddleboard pic alone). This outing solidified their reputation as a couple who enjoys staying active together. They're a testament to the fact that couple goals can definitely include matching workout routines and sun-kissed adventures.

BACKGRID

So, there you have it. Gisele Bündchen, paddleboard extraordinaire, reminding us all that looking fabulous can be as easy as throwing on a bikini, grabbing your honey, and hitting the water.