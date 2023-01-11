Celebrity Beauty
Celebs were all about retro glam this year.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images
On a rainy Tuesday in Beverly Hills, the biggest stars on the silver screen and beyond gathered for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards — and the hair moments served all things glamour and retro.
From flipped bob haircuts to sleek strands, here were the night’s most memorable hairstyles.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Styled by celeb hair guru Alexander Armand, the duo opted for a sleek low ponytail that cascaded into long, glamorous curls. I mean, *chef’s kiss.*