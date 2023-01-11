Celebrity Beauty

'90s Hairstyles Ruled The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Celebs were all about retro glam this year.

Jenna Ortega with a flipped bob haircut and bangs at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2023.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On a rainy Tuesday in Beverly Hills, the biggest stars on the silver screen and beyond gathered for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards — and the hair moments served all things glamour and retro.

From flipped bob haircuts to sleek strands, here were the night’s most memorable hairstyles.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson’s Low Ponytail

Styled by celeb hair guru Alexander Armand, the duo opted for a sleek low ponytail that cascaded into long, glamorous curls. I mean, *chef’s kiss.*

