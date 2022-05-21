Good Walking Shoes Don't Have To Be Expensive — These Highly-Rated Pairs Under $40 Are Proof

Reviewers love these sandals because they are stylish without sacrificing comfort. This pair features stretchy woven straps that are designed to minimize blisters, as well as a comfortable EVA cushioned midsole. They’re easy to slip on and off and offer plenty of support, but they look just as cute with shorts and a tee as they do with a sundress. They’ve earned more than 14,000 reviews.

Glowing Review: “I needed to find a comfortable sandal for a trip to Las Vegas. I had ordered another name brand sandal but just didn’t like as well as this one. Totally comfortable and easy to get on and off. There’s an adjustable slide on each side of the sandal. Also, has nice arch support. We walked everywhere in Las Vegas and one day we walked a total of 9 miles! My feet felt great while the rest of me was tired!! Wish we could give more stars. This was my going to a show, Hoover dam walking tour, walking from casino to casino and even lounging by the pool. Think I’ll buy a few more in different colors.”

•Available Sizes: 5 — 12

•Available Colors: 16