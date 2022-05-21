Good Walking Shoes Don't Have To Be Expensive — These Highly-Rated Pairs Under $40 Are Proof

Shopping
Shoes that offer style, comfort — and are budget-friendly.
As the weather warms up, adventure awaits. But first — the right shoes. Finding the balance between style, comfort, and budget isn’t easy, but Amazon has plenty of options that your feet (and wallet) will love.
The perfect walking shoe offers support without sacrificing style — and fits your budget. I’ve found options for hiking, casual wearing, and running that combine all three. From slip-on sneakers to sandals you can adjust, these favorites come in plenty of bold, bright colors to fill your closet with outfit inspiration. But most importantly, these shoes are all under $40. These highly rated sneakers will add a pep to your step, literally and figuratively.
