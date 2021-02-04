The fashion on Gossip Girl was a character in and of itself. And one of the best style category on the NYC-set show was the handbags. Whether Serena or Blair was wearing a party dress or off-duty denim, it’s a safe bet that a gorgeous designer bag was hanging off their arm. Gossip Girl handbags included everything from Chanel and Dior, to Fendi and Valentino: the list is seemingly endless.

The bags on Gossip Girl were all quite unique — and since we're years away from the show's premiere, they are sometimes hard to find. That's where a new image recognition tool from Rebag comes in: the Clair AI.

The popular resale site recently launched Clair AI to help users instantly identify the brand, style name, and resale value of their favorite bags. It can come in handy whether you see a bag you like on TV, or you're trying to gauge the resale value of a bag already in your closet.

"We like to think of Clair AI as a Shazam for handbags," says Charles Gorra, CEO & Founder of Rebag. "It’s an educational tool that empowers consumers to make educated buying and selling decisions while learning more about the bags they love."

To identify bags on TV shows like Gossip Girl, the process is simple. "While you’re watching your favorite stylish heroine on television, you can hit pause on your TV, open up your Rebag app, and use Clair AI to scan the image of the character’s bag and identify its brand and model in seconds," says Gorra. "Ideally, you should scan the bag when it is most visible and front-facing, and it must be a bag within our list of over 50 designers. Clair AI has successfully identified the bags of popular tastemakers including Carrie Bradshaw of Sex And The City and Moira Rose of Schitt’s Creek, just to name a few."

Since all the beloved bags from the early to late '00s are coming back in style, Gorra shared his top picks in time for the Gossip Girl reboot. "The Prada hobo, specifically in the tessuto material, has been re-popularized after Prada released their Re-Edition collection in recent years," says Gorra. "Then, there is the Louis Vuitton Pochette Accessoires, a mini bag that can be worn as a handle bag or a wristlet, a style that was commonplace in the ‘00s. Lastly, there is the Fendi Mama Forever bag, similar to the infamous Baguette that was known for its TV appearances, but with less structure and more space."

Ahead, find shop a few others from Gossip Girl — both resale options and affordable dupes in stores right now. And fingers crossed, a few of them make it onto the Gossip Girl reboot.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chanel Patent Puzzle Tote

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Serena added a bit of shine to her summertime look with the Chanel patent puzzle bag, quilted in a whimsical manner and crafted in a playful patent leather material.

Valentino Rockstud Frame Bag

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

In a head-to-toe vintage inspired look, Blaire opted for an embroidered structured handbag from Valentino that finished it all off with a bit of flair.

Burberry Orchard Bag

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Serena brings a bit of edge to every look she wears, including this one, which she finished off with the suede striped Orchard Bag from Burberry.

Fendi Peekaboo Bag

Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images

Blair gravitates towards lady bags, and the Fendi Peekaboo is no exception. Here, she opted for the classic shape with bold, whimsical detail.

Louis Vuitton Vernis Alma

Courtesy of CW

All Gossip Girl characters have fun with size and scale, especially when it comes to their accessories. This Louis Vuitton Vernis Alma is a classic oversize shape that doesn't overwhelm the rest of your look.

Dior Lady Bag

Justin Campbell/FilmMagic/Getty Images

True to her elevated Upper East Side image, Blair dressed well beyond her years. Bags like the Dior Lady only aided in the 'ladies who lunch' vibe.

3.1 Phillip Lim Small Lark Duffle Bag

Courtesy of CW

Serena keeps it casual with a duffel that was an iconic slouchy shape of the early-aughts. This one was a bright yellow from 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Louis Vuitton Epi Cannes Vanity Bag

Courtesy of CW

Always one to opt for the brightest colors, most interesting shapes, and head-turning materials, Blair carries the Louis Vuitton Epi Cannes Vanity Bag with a navy sailor-inspired dress during her season one debut.

Louis Vuitton Suitcase

Courtesy of CW

Upon her arrival back in in NYC to start off the series, Serena carried a classic monogram Louis Vuitton suitcase that has been made — in some way, shape, or form — for nearly as long as the fashion house has been in business.

Chanel Classic Double-Flap

James Devaney/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Chanel Classic Double-Flap showed up on the arm of several characters, but this tan moment was one of Blair's most understated, if you can believe it.