Gucci is getting the athleisure treatment, yet again. Fresh off of their second collaboration with The North Face last winter, the Italian fashion house is launching a partnership with Adidas. Designer Alessandro Michele, however, prefers to refer to them not as collaborations, but rather as “crossovers,” according to Vogue.

Michele teased the joint collection back in February, walking models down the Fall 2022 runway in two-piece suits that bore a joint Gucci/Adidas logo, capes with the sportswear brand’s iconic triple stripe down the side, and maxi dresses that evoke images of the classic tracksuit. And that only skims the surface of this exciting launch.

As the triple stripe is a part of both brands’ signature, it offered the perfect way to marry the two aesthetics. For example, the designed track pants feature Adidas’ three white lines down the side of one leg, while the other leg boasts Gucci’s red and green linear trio.

The joint press released explained: “With the heritage of both brands encoded in a trio of lines, a fixation on stripes plays out across ready-to-wear pieces that echo the silhouettes of athletic staples and leisurewear.”

The lookbook, shot by Carlijn Jacobs, has a retro, almost Wes Anderson feel. In fact, you can’t help but wonder if Ben Stiller’s Adidas tracksuit-clad character from The Royal Tenenbaums, was somewhat of a muse.

Courtesy of Gucci x Adidas Courtesy of Gucci x Adidas Courtesy of Gucci x Adidas

Much like Gucci’s most recent collections, the full ready-to-wear and accessory drop will be largely gender fluid. Fans can shop everything from predictable tracksuits to bell bottom pants; retro Gazelle sneakers in tones of bright pink or covered in Gucci logos, as well as whimsical printed coats and bucket hats to match.

See some of the best looks from the collection below (out of a whopping 61 total), before Gucci x Adidas hits stores on June 7.