Gwen Stefani Just Rewore Her Most Iconic '90s Look From No Doubt

Gwen Stefani might be an extraordinary solo artist in her own right, but she is still well remembered for her No Doubt roots. As part of the six-person, ‘90s rock band, Stefani stood out as a sporty, punk fashion icon whose style is still emulated by fans all over the world. In fact, one of Gwen Stefani's '90s looks is being reimagined today — by the singer herself.

The outfit in question? Her cropped ribbed tank with blue and red stripes around the neckline. It first debuted during her "Just A Girl” music video a whopping 25 years ago. At the time, she styled it with slouchy blue track pants and cherry red lipstick.

Over the weekend, Stefani slipped right back into that iconic top, red lipstick, and famous hairstyle, captioning the photo, “U ready for my new single? #LetMeReintroduceMyself." This time around, however, she added two adorable gold chains, one that says “Stefani” and one that reads “Shelton” as a nod to her fiancé, singer Blake Shelton.

This isn’t the first time Stefani harkened back to her retro roots, having posted art for her upcoming album a few days ago featuring old Gwenie on the left and a more recent photo on the right. The left photo featured — you guessed it — that same cropped cami and slouchy blue joggers look. It's only a matter of time before fans copy that iconic '90s outfit and post it on Instagram as well since almost every trend from the decade is, thankfully, back in style again.