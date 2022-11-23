Hailey Bieber spent her 26th birthday in style, celebrating in Tokyo with her husband Justin and best friends (read: Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye). Taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the special trip, she can be seen galavanting around Japan while rocking several fierce ‘fits.

Surrounded by a bouquet of metallic pink birthday balloons, the model wore a glamorous, cream-colored fur coat stamped with shiny gold studs from Bottega Veneta. She matched her plush, statement topper with a lace bustier top covered in shimmering golden sequins (I’m sensing a theme here).

Bieber then completed the look with light wash baggy jeans, pointed white Balenciaga pumps featuring silver buckle details, and gold earrings that echoed the studs on her coat. All in all, it was a fabulous birthday look, serving the perfect amount of elegance and flashiness.

Fashionable as always, another snap shows Bieber sporting a red cropped sweater with an oversized leather jacket on top, a denim mini skirt, and chunky gold earrings. “26 IN TOKYO 🇯🇵🎂🥲 so much love. 11.22.22,” she captioned the post, causing a bevy of her famous friends to take to the comments wishing her a happy birthday.

We love to see her #thriving.