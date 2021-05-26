Celebrity Style

Hailey Bieber’s Denim Jacket & 9 Other Items Editors Are Shopping

Bucket hats, embroidered underwear, and everything in between.

LOS ANGELES CA - APRIL 20: Hailey Bieber is seen on April 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Crown Media/MEGA/GC Images)
Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Instagram.com/Levis

Shop Hailey Bieber's 'ugly' 2000s outfit and everything else Bustle editors are shopping.

Customizable Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi’s

Want to try the ultimate ‘ugly’ 2000s trend: the Canadian tuxedo? Start with a denim jacket from Levi’s that’s customizable, be it with large patches like Bieber or simply your name embroidered on the front or back.

