Here's How You Can Achieve Hailey Bieber's "Glazed Doughnut" Skin

As of late, Hailey Bieber has been sporting what she likes to call “glazed doughnut” skin. Think no make-up make-up — skin that looks dewy, fresh, and au natural. Bieber took to Instagram recently to show off her beauty secret, captioning a picture with: “Glazed [doughnut] skin all 2022. Tell a friend.” Eager to learn her secrets, fans replied with comments such as “where does one acquire this glazed goodness?” and “the cutest glazed doughnut.” Bieber’s dewy skin trend is more widely known as “dolphin skin.” It’s a way of making your skin look super hydrated. Slippery, almost.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has been hailed for having amazing skin. Her night time skincare routine — posted on her Hailey Rhode Bieber YouTube channel back in April 2021 — went viral, stacking up over 2 million views. In the video, she uses products like HoliFrog’s Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash and bareMinerals’ Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream. She captioned the routine: “It’s been a long day of work, but no matter how tired I am, I can’t climb into bed without taking off my makeup, and doing my nighttime skincare routine. Watch this video to learn some of my favourite ingredients and steps to keep my skin hydrated and healthy before I get some much needed shut-eye.”

A similar trend called “glass skin” had its moment back in 2021, and took TikTok by storm. The term actually originated in Korea and literally means skin that resembles glass. So it was only right that we put our research gloves on to find out the best products to use to get skin like Bieber’s. Are you interested? Of course you are. Keep reading...

Basic B*tch - Hydrating & Plumping, 3% Triple Hyaluronic Acid + 2% Vitamin B5 Basic b*tch - hydrating & plumping 3% triple hyaluronic acid + 2% vitamin B5 £16 The key ingredient in this product, the code that will help you to be on your way to looking like a glazed doughnut, is pro vitamin B5. Known for keeping the skin soft, smooth, and healthy, it’s also extremely hydrating. It attracts moisture and will hold onto water already in the skin. With regular use, it will make your skin glow spectacularly.

Glossier Futuredew Glossier Futuredew £23 Glossier Futuredew is a true TikTok favourite that promises dewy skin. Ever tried a serum that just makes you look like a greaseball? Well, with Futuredew you don’t need to worry. You’ll immediately get a well-moisturised look that lasts at least 12 hours. Plus, its plant-based extract means it will help your skin to look brighter. Apply this at the end of your skincare routine for best results. First launched back in 2019, this product is still as popular as ever.

Mario Badesco Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, And Rosewater Mario Badesco Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs And Rosewater £6.76 Formulated with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, this product’s main aim is to impart dewy radiance. It can be popped into your bag and used to rejuvenate your face. It can also be sprayed on your makeup brush before you apply concealer or foundation. It’s infused with herbal and botanical extracts, like gardenia, rose, bladderwrack, and thyme, which all work together to give you a healthy, radiant glow.

REFY Gloss Highlighter REFY Gloss Highlighter £18 Headed up by influencer Jess Hunt, REFY’s overall aim is to “encourage everyone to be confident enough to celebrate themselves and embrace their natural beauty.” Their gloss highlighter, a makeup-skincare hybrid, is a great option for achieving the glazed doughnut look. It’s recommended to be used on the high points of your face — your cheekbones, eyelids, under brow, cupid's bow, lips, and collarbones. And it’s made with only natural oils and minerals, to make your skin look as silky as can be.

Vegan Facial Cleanser Vegan Facial Cleanser £20 By Valentine’s vegan facial cleanser contains natural phytosterols in sea buckthorn, which will help stimulate the natural skin repair process. Sea buckthorn is key to rescuing dry, damaged skin. And having dry skin will, of course, make it so much harder to achieve Hailey’s dewy look. To use, massage into your skin in the morning or before bed, and then gently wipe the cleanser away. You’ll be met with brighter skin instantly.