Here's How You Can Achieve Hailey Bieber's "Glazed Doughnut" Skin

As of late, Hailey Bieber has been sporting what she likes to call “glazed doughnut” skin. Think no make-up make-up — skin that looks dewy, fresh, and au natural. Bieber took to Instagram recently to show off her beauty secret, captioning a picture with: “Glazed [doughnut] skin all 2022. Tell a friend.” Eager to learn her secrets, fans replied with comments such as “where does one acquire this glazed goodness?” and “the cutest glazed doughnut.” Bieber’s dewy skin trend is more widely known as “dolphin skin.” It’s a way of making your skin look super hydrated. Slippery, almost.
This isn’t the first time Bieber has been hailed for having amazing skin. Her night time skincare routine — posted on her Hailey Rhode Bieber YouTube channel back in April 2021 — went viral, stacking up over 2 million views. In the video, she uses products like HoliFrog’s Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash and bareMinerals’ Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream. She captioned the routine: “It’s been a long day of work, but no matter how tired I am, I can’t climb into bed without taking off my makeup, and doing my nighttime skincare routine. Watch this video to learn some of my favourite ingredients and steps to keep my skin hydrated and healthy before I get some much needed shut-eye.”
A similar trend called “glass skin” had its moment back in 2021, and took TikTok by storm. The term actually originated in Korea and literally means skin that resembles glass. So it was only right that we put our research gloves on to find out the best products to use to get skin like Bieber’s. Are you interested? Of course you are. Keep reading...