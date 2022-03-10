Hailey Bieber is seeing red — when she looks in the mirror, at least. The model took to Instagram to post a series of ‘fit flicks that serve up all the 1990s vibes she’s known for.

Fresh from Paris Fashion Week, she went for a laid-back, streetwear type of vibe to attend her hubby Justin Bieber’s Wednesday night concert and the following after-party. Bieber showed off expert-level coordinating to her 41.6M followers, matching a jumbo, fleece bucket hat to her cherry red Harley Davidson T-shirt.

Continuing the prevalent ‘90s vibes provided by her J.W. Anderson hat, Bieber rounded out the ensemble with a leather duster coat from Magda Butrym. She then added a fistful of diamond tennis necklaces — another favorite accessory of 1990s it-girls.

That’s not where Bieber’s colorful look ended, though. In the third snap, she revealed a pair of vintage-looking, drawstring pants in a bright shade of violet. It was a casual look, to be sure, but still had the ‘wow’ factor.

Though the crimson/purple color combination was a surprising choice, Bieber’s fleece bucket hat stayed the star of her retro-inspired look. If the topper really speaks to your soul, you can shop her exact style for a chill $240 via Net-A-Porter.

Backgrid

If dropping three-figures feels a bit excessive (hard agree), shop an array of red bucket hats, below, that make just as big an impact.

