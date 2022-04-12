Hailey Bieber is living her best Y2K life these days, most recently taking to Instagram to show off how she channels Sporty Spice like a pro. Ok, well, maybe that wasn’t her true intention, but you can’t help but think that she was inspired by the early-aughts pop star, right?

On Monday night, the model posted a mirror selfie on her stories, rocking a pair of navy, low-rise, wide-leg trousers from Marine Serre that she paired with a cropped, vintage Fila V-neck sweater vest. She even went full-blown Spice Girls with a pair of red and gray sneakers from Nike, thin YSL sunglasses, and her hair in two braided pigtails.

This certainty isn’t the first time that Bieber channeled 2000s style. She’s been known to love embellished denim trucker jackets, exposed thongs, and other more “ugly”-chic throwback trends. With this latest trip back in time, Bieber nailed the athleisure look you remember from your youth.

Bieber took a page from friend Kendall Jenner’s book when she styled this outfit, chosing to wear her knit top solo, converting the sweater vest into shirt, rather than a layering piece. With sporty Fila stripes, and paired with her casual low-rise track pants, her ‘fit feels totally authentic.

Instagram.com/@haileybieber

Since Bieber’s top is vintage, an exact lookalike is going to be difficult to track down. In lieu of this specific topper, shop some similar styles (for her vest, pants, and beyond) below, for that same chill-girl look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.