Hailey Bieber Wore The Plungiest Leather Top Ever To Coachella

Coachella returned for another year of iconic performances and desert debauchery on April 11, and it wasn’t just the music that captured everyone’s attention. With A-list attendees like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Julia Fox, and Hailey Bieber in tow, the fashion game was on another level among the super-stylish crowd.

As an attendee since at least 2015, Bieber has more than a few memorable festival looks to her name — yet somehow the Rhode Beauty founder always finds a way to outdo herself. Unsurprisingly, her outfits for weekend one of the 2025 event were no exception, as she pulled up to the festival in a series of spicy looks that put all of her past Coachella ‘fits to shame.

Hailey’s Red-Hot Plunging Top

Bieber gave a whole new meaning to putting together a “fire ‘fit” for this year’s festival.

While attending Coachella, Bieber wore a burgundy leather halter top from Mugler. The red-hot vintage number boasted a deep-V neckline that featured a unique flame detailing around the chest, and a major plunge down the middle that left her cleavage totally exposed.

The top’s form-fitting silhouette and playful design are just a few of the aesthetic choices that can be found in much of Mugler’s work from the ‘90s — an era of the luxury fashion house that Bieber seems to be infatuated with.

She paired the fiery blouse with a black trouser, pastel pink nails, and a peptide lip tint from Rhode, of course.

She Wore A Low-Back Dress, Too

Bieber’s desert fashion show didn’t end there. Per a photo dump posted to Instagram on April 13, the 28-year-old also sported a saucy mini LBD around the Indio, California fair grounds.

The dress featured a halter neck design, creating a fully backless silhouette that extended all the way down to her tailbone.

Bieber was spotted at the festival alongside her husband Justin Bieber and their couple friends Kid Laroi and Tate McRae, where they partied in the crowd to Charli XCX and Travis Scott’s sets.