Hailey Bieber may be busy preparing for a new baby, but that hardly means she’s slowing down on the career front. The star just graced the latest Saint Laurent summer campaign, shot by the talented Gray Sorrenti. And while working with such a major design house is, of course, a very big deal, it’s also just another layer to Bieber's already impressive resume — she is, after all, a longtime ambassador for the brand.

Helmed by the visionary designer Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent is known for its edgy and effortlessly cool aesthetic... a perfect match for Bieber's signature street style. This latest spotlight further cements her status as a muse for the label.

The photos hold extra special meaning, too: As Bieber revealed on her Instagram stories, she was actually four months pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first child during her photoshoot. This reveal adds a heartwarming layer to the campaign, as fans now know it showcases a radiant, soon-to-be mom at the top of her game.

Hailey’s Saint Laurent Looks

Bieber was photographed in four distinct outfits, each showcasing her versatility in rocking the latest trends. For the first, Bieber poses in front of a vibrant red brick wall, clad in a chic olive green strapless jumpsuit. Its clean lines and flattering silhouette are complemented by her pointed brown heels and chunky silver jewelry. To complete the combination, she carries a large black Saint Laurent tote bag.

Instagram/@saintlaurent

The second image captured the Rhode founder sporting the same look, but this time with a pair of Saint Laurent x Ray-Ban sunglasses. The shades felt mysterious and effortlessly cool, thus solidifying the connection between the two iconic companies.

Instagram/@haileybieber

For the third shot, Bieber leans into a utilitarian vibe. She rocks a khaki cargo boilersuit, showcasing both style and practicality. Brown continues to be a prominent theme, with chocolate-colored accessories, including a Saint Laurent shoulder bag, adding a touch of warmth to the outfit. Her hair is pulled back in a loose ponytail, accentuating the relaxed-yet-confident feel of the look.

Instagram/@saintlaurent

The final photo takes us to a contrasting lime green wall, where she stuns in a deep green two-piece outfit. The oversized shape is relaxed and chic, and the white leather bag slung over her shoulder is giving major fashion girl energy.

Instagram/@saintlaurent

This campaign is a testament to Hailey Bieber's enduring influence in the fashion world. She seamlessly blends high-end luxury with streetwise edge, proving that you can definitely be both stylish and comfortable.